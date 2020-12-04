Gibellini could start production in late 2023

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management could have the draft environmental impact statement for Nevada Vanadium Co.’s proposed Gibellini Mine in Eureka County out in early 2021, and Nevada Vanadium hopes to begin producing the critical mineral in the fourth quarter of 2023.
“Right now, our folks are working diligently to address all the comment we received. It looks like we are on track to have a draft EIS ready for the public comment period in the first quarter of 2021,” said Jess Harvey, public affairs specialist for the BLM’s Battle Mountain office.
He said the BLM received “222 unique comments” on Gibellini, ranging from “possible effects on hunting areas to questions about the small amounts of uranium co-located with the vanadium.”
Ron Espell, vice president of environment and sustainability for Nevada Vanadium, said in mid-November that the BLM received “some good productive scoping comments. It’s super important we make sure to address all the scoping comments.”
Some of the comments were especially positive and “quite a few” were from John Hadder, director of Great Basin Resource Watch, an environmental organization.
“We think of him as a sounding board,” he said of Hadder.
If the BLM approves, vanadium production will follow roughly 18 months of construction, and plans call for 120 workers during construction and 113 employees when the mine is completed. Gibellini will be a 24-hour operation, Espell said in an earlier presentation at the BLM scoping sessions.
The open pit mine also will produce a small amount of uranium in the form of yellowcake as a secondary product, and Espell said in the later comments that the company wants to be sure the uranium mining and production is done right.
“There are very small amounts of naturally occurring uranium in the vanadium mine that will be leached along with the vanadium,” or roughly 25 tons per year, he said in the BLM sessions.
The uranium yellowcake will be packaged in lined steel drums “to ensure low risk,” and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will oversee permitting with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the BLM and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection for the safety of employees, Espell said.
The company expects to have nine to 10 truckloads of sulfuric acid coming from Carlin per day, and the solid vanadium pentoxide product will require one truck a day to a railhead in Carlin. Yellowcake will be shipped in one truck every two months to a licensed uranium facility. There also will be one or two trucks a week carrying diesel to the site.
The vanadium project is low cost because production will come from a simple heap leach process using sulfuric acid, and there will be no dewatering or pit lake after mining ends because the bottom of the mine is 110 feet above the water table, Espell said.
This will be the first vanadium mine in the United States, according to the BLM.
Vanadium productionThe mine’s initial life for the first of five known vanadium targets is seven years, but the operations could be much longer if all the targets go into production. Reclamation bonding will be for 30 years. The mine is designed to produce roughly 5,000 tons of vanadium a year.
The Gibellini site is on 6,456 acres of public land in the southeast corner of Eureka County five miles south of the Fish Creek Ranch and 27 miles south of the town of Eureka, according to the BLM. Nevada Vanadium will be acquiring water for the project from the ranch.
Nevada Vanadium added to the project site, however, with the Sept. 18 closure of its acquisition of the Bisoni Project adjacent to Gibellini from CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. The Bisoni site is roughly 4,077 acres.
The deal called for Nevada Vanadium’s parent company, Silver Elephant, to issue 4 million Silver Elephant shares to CellCube and pay that company $200,000 cash, along with a one-time $500,000 payment of shares should the price of vanadium pentoxide exceed $12 per pound for 30 consecutive business days.
Espell said the company has designed the vanadium project to “avoid environmental impacts where possible,” and this effort included the planned placement of water lines, power lines and a road to steer away from sage grouse habitat.
Vanadium usesVanadium is a “rather obscure metal” that is considered strategic that doubles the strength of steel, Espell said. Vanadium is one of the 35 critical minerals the U.S. Geological Survey has identified.
According to Nevada Vanadium, the mineral is used for aircraft, missiles and personnel transport, in the production of synthetic rubber, polyester, fiberglass, as a component of catalytic converters, and in batteries, including lithium vanadium batteries for electric vehicles.
“The most exciting new uses of vanadium are in the aerospace and defense industries. Vanadium-titanium alloys have the best strength-to-weight ratio of any engineered material on Earth,” Espell said in a presentation during a BLM virtual session on Gibellini.
He said less than 1% of vanadium and roughly the same amount of chromium “makes steel shock and vibration resistant. A thin layer of vanadium is used to bond titanium to steel, making it idea for aerospace applications,” he said.
Espell also said that mixing titanium with vanadium and iron strengthens and adds durability to turbines that spin up to 70,000 rpm.
“Energy storage is probably the area where vanadium has the greatest potential to add critical value,” he said.
Vanadium-flow batteries are becoming a viable option for large-scale energy storage “because they are able to provide hundreds of megawatt hours at grid scale,” Espell said, meaning they can be charged and discharged thousands of times without losing capacity.
Production is estimated at 5,000 tons of vanadium a year and 25 tons of uranium.
“Vanadium is one of 35 critical minerals identified by the U.S. Geological Survey. If approved, this project will not only provide hundreds of jobs, but it will contribute to the nation’s domestic source of critical minerals,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain BLM district manager.
EIS process
Although there has been comment that the BLM is fast-tracking the project, Harvey said he “would like to point out that that is a misrepresentation of the 12-month timeline we have for this project.”
He said that in 2017, Secretarial Order 3355 was issued, and it stated, among other things, that the National Environmental Protection Act process for an EIS was to be completed within 365 days of publishing the notice of intent to start the study.
“Our aim is to do just that,” he said.
Nevada Vanadium acquired the vanadium project in 2017. Prior operator American Vanadium started the EIS process for Gibellini with BLM in 2013, but that study was not completed. A BLM document states this EIS was withdrawn in August 2014.
Nevada Vanadium is wholly owned by Vancouver-based Silver Elephant Mining Corp., which changed its name in March 2020 from Prophecy Development Corp.
Preliminary issues the BLM identified for the Gibellini proposal included closure of the heap leach after mining ends, special status species, including the golden eagle and sage grouse, wildlife habitat, visual resources, surface and groundwater resources, cultural resources eligible under the National Register of Historic Places and uranium management.
Jon Alsad, senior project manager for ICF, the company helping prepare the EIS, said in the scoping meetings that closure of the heap leach facilities will be done in stages, as processing moves from one stage to the next. He estimated active closure of a pad would take four years.
Regarding special status species, he said there is one greater sage-grouse lek (breeding ground) 3.8 miles to the west of Gibellini site.
“There are no active leks that occur in the project area,” he said in the virtual meeting.
Species to be considered in the study include the sage grouse, bats, burrowing owls, pygmy rabbits and raptors, including the golden eagle.
