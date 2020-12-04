Gibellini could start production in late 2023

The open pit mine also will produce a small amount of uranium in the form of yellowcake as a secondary product, and Espell said in the later comments that the company wants to be sure the uranium mining and production is done right.

“There are very small amounts of naturally occurring uranium in the vanadium mine that will be leached along with the vanadium,” or roughly 25 tons per year, he said in the BLM sessions.

The uranium yellowcake will be packaged in lined steel drums “to ensure low risk,” and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will oversee permitting with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the BLM and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection for the safety of employees, Espell said.

The company expects to have nine to 10 truckloads of sulfuric acid coming from Carlin per day, and the solid vanadium pentoxide product will require one truck a day to a railhead in Carlin. Yellowcake will be shipped in one truck every two months to a licensed uranium facility. There also will be one or two trucks a week carrying diesel to the site.