Girl Scouts can earn mining badge at Elko event

ELKO—Girls Scouts can earn a mining badge at an upcoming event co-hosted by the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and the Nevada Mining Association on June 12 in Elko and online.

“Mining is a very important industry in the state of Nevada on many other levels, and we want to make our girls aware of how the mining industry impacts their lives and the state of Nevada, as well as the career opportunities available in the mining industry, specifically those careers that are STEM related,” said Courtney Mann, marketing and communications manager for the Girls Scouts of Sierra Nevada.

The first-of-its-kind event will consist of virtual and in-person events and activities. The virtual portion of the day features a “Meet the Miners” panel during which attendees will hear from women working in mining and ask them questions.

In-person activities will be held at the Elko Scout House. Girls K-12 will explore – through a variety of fun, hands-on, interactive activities – the importance of mining in everyday life, the wide variety of STEM careers available in mining, and social and environmental topics surrounding the industry.