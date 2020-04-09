Gold Bar cuts back due to coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McEwen Mining Inc. has put the Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County on scaled-down operation to protect the workforce, their families and communities, but production and exploration activities are continuing into mid-April.

The company also announced this week that Peter Mah has been named chief operating officer. Mah has more than 30 years of mining experience, including as a group executive for Newmont Corp., when he led early stage underground exploration study teams to define gold deposits in Nevada, Canada, Ghama, New Zealand and Peru.

He also led project teams for the Leeville underground mine expansion on the Carlin Trend.

Regarding the Gold Bar open-pit mine, according to the company’s March 26 announcement, the cutback would be for 14 days, but such work as ore crushing, irrigation of the heap leach pad and operation of the process plant would continue, with workers keeping social distance.

The Toronto-based company also cut back at its Black Fox Mine in Canada but was continuing development related to the Froome access ramp there.

According to the announcement, both sites would continue to be minimally staffed to ensure safety, security and environmental compliance.

