Despite flooding around the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada the Gold Bar team kept costs down and prioritized placing ore on the leach pad, McEwen Mining Inc. said in announcing an adjusted net loss of $6.4 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter of this year.

McEwen had to suspend mining on March 20 at Gold Bar, which is about 25 miles west of the town of Eureka, because flooded roads prevented access to the mine. The mine itself didn’t flood.

Chief Operating Officer William Shaver said in the May 9 earnings call that the flooding of access roads interrupted production for three days in the quarter, but “with the help of our own people and contractors we were able to mitigate the impact of these unusual events.”

The site manager, Todd Sylvester, told the Elko Daily Free Press on March 20 that Gold Bar had a helicopter taking people in and out of the mine the prior weekend and after that used a boat to get people across the flooded area.

In the first-quarter earnings report, McEwen Mining stated that Gold Bar continued to ramp-up mining from the Gold Bar South deposit and placed 15,000 contained ounces on the leach pad in the quarter ending March 31.

The Toronto-based company also said that production is steadily increasing at Gold Bar, where mining resumed at Pick Pit in April. The mining at Pick will continue to add gold inventory to the heap leach pad, contributing to the increase in production for the remainder of this year, according to Shafer.

He said mining moved to Gold Bar South during the heavy snowfall and spring rains because the Pick open pit is at a higher elevation. The weather also diluted leaching, and Gold Bar South ore leaches at a slower rate than Pick ore.

Gold Bar produced 6,500 ounces of gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter, compared with 6,300 ounces in the first quarter of 2022, while the all-in sustaining costs were $1,725 per ounce in the 2023 quarter, compared with $2,633 per gold equivalent ounce in the 2022 quarter.

McEwen Mining expects Gold Bar to produce 42,000 to 48,000 gold equivalent ounces this year at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,680 per ounce, according to the May 8 earnings results.

The company, which also posted production of 12,700 gold equivalent ounces at the Fox Complex in Canada, up from 7,700 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and gold production of 6,700 ounces and silver production of 381,200 ounces at the San Jose Mine in Argentina for McEwen’s 49% share, compared with 6,450 gold ounces and 335,500 silver ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Consolidated production companywide in the first quarter was 25,900 gold ounces and 381,200 silver ounces, and McEwen Mining’s guidance for this year is 123,000 to 139,000 gold ounces and 2.3 million to 2.6 million silver ounces. Gold equivalent ounces are expected to be 150,000 to 170,000 ounces.

The adjusted loss for McEwen Mining in the first quarter of $6.4 million compared with an adjusted loss of $13.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and the company stated that the adjusted figures exclude McEwen’s 52% ownership of McEwen Copper and its 49% ownership of the San Jose Mine in Argentina.

The consolidated net loss for the company was $43.1 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $20.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter, and the company said the largest contributor to the net loss in 2023 was the $31.9 million spent on exploration at the Los Azules Project in Argentina.

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner, said in the earnings report that the company completed a series of large financial transactions involving shares of its McEwen Copper subsidiary, “which has increased the market value attributable to our copper business to $550 million (for 100%) from $257 million at the conclusion of the prior financing round in August 2022.”

He said that McEwen Mining shareholders are benefitting from the value accretion since they own 52% of McEwen Copper.

“We’ve got our mojo back,” Rod McEwen said in the earnings calls, reporting that the share price has increased 200%, benefitted by the investments in the copper project and improved gold and silver prices.

McEwen’s share price was $8.42 on May 9, while the 52-week low was $2.81 per share.

Additionally, McEwen Mining reported spending $5.9 million on exploration at the Fox Complex and Gold Bar operations. The Gold Bar drilling in the quarter focused on defining the boundaries of the oxide resources at the Pick deposit and testing the Benmark target, and the company reported drilling at the Cabin South target was expected to begin soon.

The company also said Kennecott Exploration Co., a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, planned to begin drilling at McEwen’s Elder Creek exploration project in Nevada in May. Kennecott has the option to earn a 60% interest in Elder Creek with an $18 million investment over a maximum of seven years.

“Our 100% owned precious metals mines generated a gross profit this quarter, although McEwen Copper expenses obscure our improved performance on a net basis,” said Rob McEwen. “We continue to invest in exploration as the most cost-effective means to extend the life of our operations with positive results.”

The gross profit was $4.4 million in the first quarter.