Gold demand drops in third quarter

Global demand for gold fell 19% to 892 metric tons in the third quarter as consumers continued to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends report.
The World Gold Council said the third-quarter figure was the lowest since the third quarter of 2009, while gold demand for the first three quarters of this year totaled 2,972 metric tons, down 10% from the same time period last year.
“The impact of COVID-19 is still being felt in the gold market across the world. The combination of continued social restrictions in many markets, the economic impact of lockdowns and all-time high gold prices in many currencies proved too much for jewelry buyers,” said Louise Street of market intelligence at the World Gold Council.
Demand for gold jewelry was down 29% to 333 metric tons in the third quarter, compared with the 2019 quarter, the report states.
Street said the World Gold Council believes the downward trend in jewelry demand “will likely continue for the foreseeable future.”
While demand was down overall, there was significant growth in investment demand in the third quarter, rising 21% over the third quarter of last year. Worldwide, investors bought 222.1 metric tons of gold bars and coins and 272.5 metric tons through gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the third quarter.
Street said that “looking to the investor landscape, we saw further record inflows into gold-backed ETFs in Q3, taking the global total to a record high.”
Global holdings though ETFs were at a record 3,880 metric tons at the end of the quarter. Year to date, gold ETFs increased their holdings by a record 1,003.3 metric tons.
“It was equally encouraging to see gold’s role as a safe haven for retail investors through this quarter, as people continue to seek stability in volatile markets,” Street said in a statement with the release of the Gold Demand Trends.
The London-based World Gold Council reported the U.S. dollar price of gold rose to a record high of $2,067 in early August but pulled back to around $1,900 at the end of the third quarter.
Gold Demand Trends also found that demand for gold in the technology sector fell by 6% from the 2019 quarter to 76.7 metric tons, but the technology demand began improving as some key markets emerged from lockdown.
The total world supply of gold fell 3% in the third quarter to 1,223.6 metric tons, despite 6% growth in gold recycling because some mines were still impacted by pandemic restrictions, the report stated.
The report also notes that central banks generated modest net sales of 12 metric tons of gold in the third quarter, marking the first quarter of net sales since the fourth quarter of 2010, and buying continues at a moderate pace. The buying is driven by the need for diversification and protection in the current negative rate environment.
Central bank sales were generated primarily by two central banks, Turkey and Uzbekistan, while a handful of banks continued steady but small purchases, according to the report.
