Gold demand drops in third quarter

Street said that “looking to the investor landscape, we saw further record inflows into gold-backed ETFs in Q3, taking the global total to a record high.”

Global holdings though ETFs were at a record 3,880 metric tons at the end of the quarter. Year to date, gold ETFs increased their holdings by a record 1,003.3 metric tons.

“It was equally encouraging to see gold’s role as a safe haven for retail investors through this quarter, as people continue to seek stability in volatile markets,” Street said in a statement with the release of the Gold Demand Trends.

The London-based World Gold Council reported the U.S. dollar price of gold rose to a record high of $2,067 in early August but pulled back to around $1,900 at the end of the third quarter.

Gold Demand Trends also found that demand for gold in the technology sector fell by 6% from the 2019 quarter to 76.7 metric tons, but the technology demand began improving as some key markets emerged from lockdown.

The total world supply of gold fell 3% in the third quarter to 1,223.6 metric tons, despite 6% growth in gold recycling because some mines were still impacted by pandemic restrictions, the report stated.