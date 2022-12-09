Gold demand increases in third quarter

Gold demand was up for the third quarter of this year, helped by purchases by consumers and central banks, although investment demand was down, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demands Trends report.

The demand, not counting over-the-counter sales, was at 1,181 metric tons, up 28% from the 921.9 metric tons in the third quarter of last year, but investment was down 47% from the third quarter of 2021 as investors in exchange-traded funds responded to a challenging combination of markedly higher interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar. The ETF outflow was 227 metric tons, the World Gold Council reported.

“Despite a shaky macroeconomic environment, demand this year has reflected gold’s status as a safe haven asset, underscored by the fact that it has outperformed most asset classes in 2022,” said Louise Street, senior market analyst for the World Gold Council.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate central bank buying and retail investment to remain strong, and that could help offset potential declines in OTC and ETF investment that may prevail if the dollar strength persists,” she said.

The movements in the market, as well as weakness in OTC demand and negative sentiment in futures markets, hampered gold’s price performance in the quarter, the report stated. The gold price in the third quarter was down 3% from the 2021 quarter but dipped 8% from the second quarter of this year.

The London market gold price for the third quarter averaged $1,728.90 per ounce, compared with $1,789.50 in the third quarter of last year, and the second-quarter average for this year was $1,870.60.

The report said that despite the higher interest rates and strong U.S. dollar, gold continued to hold favor with retail investors, who reacted to different market cues and turned to gold for its status as a store of value amidst rampant inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Investment in gold bars and gold coins drove up retail demand 36% over the 2021 quarter.

The demand for bars and coins totaled 351.1 metric tons in the 2022 quarter, compared with 258.9 metric tons in the third quarter of last year.

The World Gold Council stated that there was significant purchasing in Turkey, up fivefold over the third quarter of last year, and in Germany, up 25% from the 2021 quarter, and there were also visible contributions across all major markets.

Jewelry consumption continued to rebound and is now back to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 523 metric tons in the third quarter, which is 10% higher than the third quarter of last year, and much of the growth was from consumers in India’s urban areas. Jewelry demand in India was up 17% from the 2021 quarter to 42 metric tons.

The World Gold Council also said that jewelry consumption was up in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabian gold jewelry purchases up 20% over the 2021 quarter, and consumption in the United Arab Emirates up 30% in the third quarter, compared to the 2021 quarter.

Chinese jewelry demand was up 5% from the 2021 quarter driven by consumer confidence and a dip in the local gold price, prompting the release of some pent-up demand, the report says.

Street said the World Gold Council expects to see jewelry demand continue “to perform strongly in some regions, such as India and Southeast Asia, while the technology sector will likely witness further decline in the face of economic deceleration.”

Technology demand for gold was down 8% from the third quarter of 2021. The report says that gold used in industrial applications fell to 77 metric tons, the weakest third quarter on record. The electronics sector, which dominates industrial demand for gold, dropped 9% from the 2021 quarter to 63 metric tons.

Central bank buying picked up significantly with estimated record purchases of nearly 400 metric tons in the third quarter, compared with 90.6 metric tons in the 2021 quarter, and the World Gold Council said this pattern reflects insights from its recent central bank survey, in which 25% of respondents said they intended to increase their gold reserves in the next 12 months.

Mine production of gold (net of hedging) was up 2% from the third quarter of last year, with gold mining seeing its sixth consecutive quarter of growth, according to the report. Mine production totaled 949.4 metric tons, compared with 927.7 metric tons in the third quarter of 2021.

Gold recycling, however, was down 6% in the third quarter, compared with the 2021 quarter, and the report stated consumers were holding onto their gold in the face of surging inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

Total gold supply was up a little more than 1% to 1,215 metric tons in the third quarter, including mine production and recycling, according to Gold Demand Trends.

In its outlook on investments, the Gold Demands Trends report stated that “a very weak Q3 leads us to believe that a good deal of negative sentiment towards gold has been flushed out of investment. The impact of further policy rate hike surprises and U.S. dollar’s safe-haven strength may be fading. Furthermore, they have already pushed negative gold price sentiment to historical extremes, paving the way for a reversal in trend as some investors may close short positions in Q4.”

The report also said that on the three previous occasions when combined selling of futures and ETFs exceeded 400 metric tons, gold rallied during the following three to six months.

A gold market commentary from the council’s Gold Hub in October stated that historically mid-term elections in the U.S. are “very positive for equities but only mildly supportive for gold. We don’t see election results having a meaningful impact on gold this time either and is more likely to take its cue from the U.S. dollar and monetary policy, as it has so far this year.”

That October report also stated that in “sharp contrast” to the strong retail investment in the third quarter, gold ETFs shed another 64 metric tons in October, with futures positioning following suit. Managed money reached a net short of 103 metric tons, “just shy of the level seen at the end of September.”

The World Gold Council considers itself the global experts on gold, made up of gold-mining companies, and the organization develops standards, expands access to gold and tackles barriers to adoption to stimulate demand and support a vibrant and sustainable future for the gold market, according to the announcement on the latest Gold Demands Trends report.

