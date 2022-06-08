Gold demand rises in first quarter

Global gold demand in the first quarter of this year rose 34% to 1,234 metric tons over the first quarter of 2021, with much of that increase attributed to exchange-traded funds and to a reflection of gold’s status as a safe-haven investment, according to the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends Report.

The Ukraine invasion and surging inflation were key factors driving both the gold price and demand, the World Gold Council reported, stating that the average quarterly price for gold was $1,877 per ounce in the first quarter and hit briefly hit $2,070 per ounce in March, just shy of the all-time high.

“The first quarter of 2022 has been a turbulent one, marked by geopolitical crises, supply chain difficulties and surging inflation,” said Louise Street, senior analyst for the World Gold Council.

She said that “these global events and market conditions have solidified gold’s status as a safe haven holding, not just for investors but also for retail consumers thanks to its unique position as a dual-natured asset class.”

Gold Demand Trends Report states that gold ETFs had their strongest quarterly inflows since the third quarter of 2020 at 269 metric tons. The WGC says the ETF figure more than reversed the 173-metric-ton annual net outflow from 2021 and was driven in part by the rising gold price.

Separate from the report, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research for the World Gold Council provided comments on how gold performance may be impacted by surging inflation and stagflation, which is defined as persistent high inflation combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand in a county’s economy.

“In recent months, economic growth has disappointed while inflation has exceeded expectations, as evidenced by the recent negative GDP (gross domestic product) numbers and highest CPI (consumer price index) numbers in 40 years,” he said.

“A real risk of stagflationary conditions, with rising costs amid lower growth, appears to be on the table. Stagflation, if severe, can be damaging to both the economy and financial markets. But we don’t need a repeat of the 1970s for assets to be affected. Our analysis shows that even mild stagflationary conditions can have similar asset impacts to those in more severe stagflations,” Artigas said in an email.

He said that “stagflation has historically hit equities hard. Fixed income returns have been variable, while both commodities and gold have fared well.”

Artigas said gold’s historically strong performance can be attributed to a couple of factors: higher inflation and market volatility– supporting capital and purchasing power presentation; and lower real interest rates – improving gold’s opportunity cost and increasing the risk to economic growth.

“There are strong tailwinds for gold: equity weakness, geopolitical risk, soaring inflation. Weakness in bonds is adding further support, and we are still in a commodities-led reflationary environment, which has also been historically positive for gold. Should this morph into something more stagflationary – the risk which is rising – then history suggests it could be even better for gold,” he said.

He also stated that the Federal Reserve’s 0.5% interest rate hike on May 4 and the Fed’s indications that further increases wouldn’t be more drastic “fell short of market expectations and broadly impacts gold in two ways.

“Firstly, it means that while interest rates will continue rising, the pace may be more gradual than had been expected and, given the level of inflation, that real rates will remain negative. Persistently low or negative interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold and highlight its role as a source of genuine, long-term returns and its ability to provide much needed diversification.

“Secondly, uncertainty remains over the unintended consequences of the withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy and the impact of more persistent inflation on economic growth. This is also likely to provide support to gold investment as investors look to insulate their portfolios from potential risks,” Artigas said.

He also provided World Gold Council analysis on what effect would the end of the Ukraine war potentially have on broader markets and gold specifically.

“The general macroeconomic outlook for 2022 shows starkly different potential outcomes: on the one hand, a material worsening of economic and market conditions if the war in Ukraine persists, versus, on the other, a significant improvement in the event of a geopolitical solution and resumption of the post-COVID recovery,” Artigas said.

“Any swift resolution to the war in Ukraine may see some tactical positions in gold unwind, but much like in 2020 we believe significant strategic positions will remain. However, we believe that the opposing forces of inflation, rising rates and a strong dollar will likely be the strongest influences on gold in the short term,” he said.

The World Gold Council’s quarterly demand report showed that demand for gold bars and coins was up 11% over its five-year average at 282 metric tons; however, the report finds that renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China and high prices in Turkey contributed to a 20% decline from last year’s quarter.

In the jewelry market, global gold demand fell 7% from the first quarter of 2021 to 474 metric tons, driven primarily by softer demand in China and India, according to the report, which found that despite a strong performance in China over the lunar New Year period, the COVID-19 lockdowns affected the final total.

Gold Demand Trends also reported that a fall in the number of weddings and lack of “auspicious days”in the first quarter affected the purchase of gold jewelry in India. Consumers there additionally held back on purchases because of rising gold prices.

Gold demand for technology hit a four-year high of 82 metric tons, up 1% from the first quarter of last year, WGC stated, not that there were challenges because major financial hubs, such as Shanghai, were under lockdown.

Net buying by central banks more than doubled from the fourth quarter of last year, adding more than 84 metric tons to official gold reserves in the first quarter of this year, with countries such as Egypt and Turkey dominating the purchases. However, net buying by the banks was down 29% from the 2021 quarter.

Artigas said that “looking ahead, gold might attract further interest as a diversifier as central banks seek to reduce exposure to risk amid heightened uncertainty. We expect central banks to remain net purchasers in 2022; however, slower economic growth and rising inflation may restrain this demand in the short term.

“We also caution that active management of reserves can also result in selling during crises to take advantage of gold’s abundant liquidity,” he said.

Total gold supply increased 4% from the first quarter of 2021, according to the report, driven by strong mine production, which hit 856 metric tons, and recycling rose 15% to 310 metric tons in response to higher gold prices.

The total gold demand of 1,039 metric tons was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018 and 19% above the five-year average of 1,039 metric tons, according to the report.

Looking ahead, Street of the World Gold Council said investment demand is “expected to remain strong as the combination of high inflation and heightened geopolitical tensions will likely fuel demand for gold amongst investors.”

“On the other hand, consumers are facing the global cost of living crises, meaning many will reconsider how they spend their money. While consumer demand has been recovering from COVID-inflicted weakness, continued growth in jewelry demand could be stifled by rising costs and a general economic slowdown,” she said.

