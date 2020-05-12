Gold demand rose slightly in quarter

Global gold demand held firm at 1,083.8 metric tons in the first quarter of this year, up 1 percent from the first quarter of last year, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report.
The report found that the global COVID-19 pandemic fueled safe-haven investment demand for gold, with gold-backed exchange-traded funds attracting huge flows of more than 298 metric tons to push global holdings of these products to a record high of 3,185 tons.
Consumer-focused sectors of the market weakened sharply, however, with jewelry demand hit hard by the impacts of the pandemic. Quarterly demand dropped 39 percent from the quarter ending March 31, 2019, to 325 metric tons, the report states.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and unprecedented impact on global gold demand,” said Louise Street, with market intelligence for the World Gold Council. “The modest strength in the first quarter was due to investment demand, fueled by huge inflows into gold-backed ETFs.”
She said that “in contrast, consumer-focused sectors of the market have suffered drastically. With governments across the world implementing lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus, jewelry demand has plummeted, led by a 65 percent decline in China.”
Street predicted that “gold demand will continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 for the rest of 2020. In particular, the divergence between investment in gold-backed ETFs and consumers via jewelry will likely continue until there is greater economic and market certainty.”
The inflows into the ETFs saw a seven-fold year-on-year increase amid the global uncertainty and financial market volatility, according to the report, and investment flows helped pushed the U.S. dollar gold price to an eight year high. The highest London p.m. fix price in the first quarter was $1,683.30, according to Kitco data.
Consequently, demand in value terms reached $55 billion, the highest since the second quarter of 2013, according to an April 30 news release on the report.
Central banks continued to amass gold, although at a slower pace, Gold Demand Trends states. Amid heightened volatility and uncertainty, global gold reserves grew by 145 tons in the first quarter, and Russia announced it would suspend its long-term buying program, signaling a slowdown in global net buying for the current quarter and beyond.
The report also found that the total gold supply fell 4 percent in the first quarter as coronavirus lockdowns disrupted mine production and gold recycling. Operations halted at many projects in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, and recycling ground to a near standstill as consumers were confined to their homes.
Demand for gold bars weakened to 150.4 metric tons, down 19 percent, and demand from the technology sector fell 8 percent to a new low of 73.4 metric tons, according to Gold Demand Trends, which includes comprehensive data provided by Metals Focus.
