Gold demand rose slightly in quarter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Global gold demand held firm at 1,083.8 metric tons in the first quarter of this year, up 1 percent from the first quarter of last year, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report.

The report found that the global COVID-19 pandemic fueled safe-haven investment demand for gold, with gold-backed exchange-traded funds attracting huge flows of more than 298 metric tons to push global holdings of these products to a record high of 3,185 tons.

Consumer-focused sectors of the market weakened sharply, however, with jewelry demand hit hard by the impacts of the pandemic. Quarterly demand dropped 39 percent from the quarter ending March 31, 2019, to 325 metric tons, the report states.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and unprecedented impact on global gold demand,” said Louise Street, with market intelligence for the World Gold Council. “The modest strength in the first quarter was due to investment demand, fueled by huge inflows into gold-backed ETFs.”

She said that “in contrast, consumer-focused sectors of the market have suffered drastically. With governments across the world implementing lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus, jewelry demand has plummeted, led by a 65 percent decline in China.”