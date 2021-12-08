Gold demand slips in third quarter

Demand for gold dropped 7% in the third quarter to 831 metric tons, compared with 892 metric tons in the third quarter of 2020, and the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends reported the lower demand was primarily due to outflows from exchange traded funds.

“The relatively modest outflows from gold ETFs have had a disproportionate effect on this year’s figures, outweighing positivity almost everywhere else across the board,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst for the World Gold Council.

Most of the withdrawals from ETFs were from the U.S., according to the report.

Street said the “outflows themselves are part of a bigger picture. A year ago, investors were flocking to gold, seeking a hedge against the pandemic. And gold ETFs were particular beneficiaries of these flows, adding more than 1,000 tonnes (metric tons) over the first three quarters of 2020. So, while there has been selling by gold ETF investors this year, the outflows have been modest in comparison.”

Net gold ETF sales totaled 27 metric tons and consumer purchases of gold jewelry and gold and coins increased, with the purchase of bars and coins in its fifth quarter of year-on-year gains at 262 metric tons, up 18% from 222.1 metric tons in the 2020 quarter.

According to the report, a sharp drop in the gold price in August was used by many as a buying opportunity. The lowest August price was $1,723.35 per ounce. The gold price averaged $1,790 per ounce in the third quarter ending Sept. 30, down from the third quarter of 2020, when the price hit $2,067.15 per ounce in early August before closing at around $1,900.

Global jewelry demand was up 33% at 443 metric tons, compared with 333 metric tons in the third quarter of last year, with China, India and the Middle East driving the growth, although Western markets began to recover, the report states.

“The rest of the gold market is seeing positive news – not least the strong growth in jewelry and technology demand, especially pleasing because they are at least partially consequences of an overall global economic recovery,” Street said. “Likewise, central banks remain net buyers and bar and coin investment is growing.”

Central banks were net buyers of 69 metric tons, putting year-to-date purchases at nearly 400 metric tons. By the end of the year they will likely be within the five-year average, according to the report, which states that Brazil, Uzbekistan, and India were key players in the market.

Demand in the technology sector recovered to the levels of before the COVID-19 pandemic at 84 metric tons, which is 9% higher than in the 2020 quarter.

The total world supply of gold, however, was 3% lower than in the 2020 quarter at 1,239 metric tons, despite mine production rising to the highest quarter on record. The drop was because of a sharp fall in recycling of gold because of lower gold prices, the report states.

Street said that looking ahead, the World Gold Council expects the full-year picture to look similar, with strong consumer and central bank gold demands that will mitigate losses from ETFS, and gold jewelry demand continuing to exceed last year’s levels.

She said, however, that “investment demand in total will be weaker in 2021, despite healthy bar and coin demand.” ￼

