Gold Fields to acquire Canada's Yamana Gold

In what some analysts said was a surprising move, Gold Fields Ltd. is stepping up to become one of the world's top four gold producers by acquiring Yamana Gold.

South Africa-based Gold Fields has mines in South Africa, Australia, Ghana and Peru and is developing the Salares Norte project in Chile.

Canada-based Yamana Gold has operations in Canada, Chile, Brazil and Argentina. The company owns 50% of Canada’s biggest gold mine, Canadian Malartic in northwestern Quebec. Agnico Eagle is the other 50% partner in Malartic.

Gold Fields and Yamana announced on May 31 that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana. The shares will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.6 of an ordinary share in Gold Fields. The transaction implies a valuation for Yamana of $6.7 billion and represents a premium of 33.8% to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Yamana’s shares.

A Reuters story said, “The acquisition is the largest mining deal in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in a decade, and the third-largest South African transaction since 2014.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both Gold Fields and Yamana and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Gold Fields will remain headquartered in Johannesburg.

When the deal is complete, it is anticipated that current Gold Fields shareholders will own about 61% of the combined company, and Yamana shareholders will own about 39%.

On the day of the announcement of the acquisition, Gold Field’s shares fell 23% and Yamana’s shares rose around 12%.

A press release on Gold Field’s acquisition of Yamana said, “The combined group has the potential to create significant long-term value for shareholders through greater scale, an industry-leading portfolio of assets, an enhanced production profile with significant growth potential, operational and geological synergies, and a strengthened financial profile for future growth and shareholder returns.”

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith said the acquisition will result in “a combination with much greater capacity and potential value than the sum of its parts. Each company brings with it a unique set of skills and geological knowledge, enabling the combined group to enhance its assets more efficiently over the long-term than they could as separate companies.”

Yamana Gold Executive Chairman Peter Marrone said, “The combination of Yamana and Gold Fields creates a world-class, globally diversified company with regional relevance across premier, rules-based mining jurisdictions that is underpinned by low-cost, long-life mines.”

In 2021 the world’s top 10 gold producing companies were U.S.-based Newmont with attributable gold production of 5.971 million ounces, followed by Canada’s Barrick Gold, 4.437 million ounces; Russia’s Polyus, 2.717 million ounces; South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti, 2.472 million ounces; Gold Fields, 2.34 million ounces; Canada’s Agnico Eagle Ltd., 2.086 million ounces; Canada’s Kinross Gold, 2.068 million ounces; Australia’s Newcrest Mining, 1.887 million ounces; South Africa’s Harmony Gold, 1.54 million ounces; and England’s Endeavour Mining, 1.536 million ounces.

Nevada Gold Mines, which is owned 61.5% by Barrick and 38.5% by Newmont, produced 2 million ounces of gold in 2021, putting this joint venture in line with many of the largest gold producing companies in the world.

Yamana produced 884,793 ounces of gold and 9.2 million ounces of silver in 2021.

Agnico Eagle completed a merger with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in February 2022 in a $10 billion deal. Kirkland Lake produced 1.433 million ounces of gold in 2021.

In 2021, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold produced a combined total of 3.519 million ounces of gold, and Gold Fields and Yamana produced a combined total of 3.225 million ounces of gold. Based on these numbers, when the combination of Gold Fields and Yamana is complete, Gold Fields may be the world’s fourth largest gold producer, just behind Agnico Eagle.

