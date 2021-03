ELKO — Gold prices hit a 10-month low midday March 8 and spot gold closed at $1,682.10 per ounce.

Rising government bonds and the value of the dollar are putting pressure on precious metals, according to a Kitco analysis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past 30 days, the high gold price hit $1,846.55 per ounce and a low of $1,696.05 per ounce.

Gold price remains up $9.80 — just above half a percent—over the past year.

Since 2000, gold price is up $1,395.10, or more than $484 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0