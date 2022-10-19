Gold industry signs declaration of principles

Worldwide, the gold industry has come together with the help of the World Gold Council and London Bullion Market Association to sign a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles that formally express a shared commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable way on a clear set of goals.

The declaration was announced at a global precious metals conference in Lisbon on Oct. 18, and is an agreement on responsible sourcing standards, respect for human rights, respect for United Nations sustainable development goals and action and disclosures on climate change.

Nevada mine operations are part of the declaration if their owners belong to the World Gold Council, according to Kevin Wall of Water & Wall, which represents the WGC.

Among the WGC members are Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., which are joint venture partners in Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross Gold Corp., which operates the Bald Mountain and Round Mountain mines in Nevada, and Calibre Mining Corp., which owns the Pan Mine in Nevada.

“It is very pleasing to see the gold industry cooperate this way, from mine to market, to commit to these principles of responsibility and sustainability,” said David Tait, chief executive officer of the World Gold Council. The gold industry has made great progress in recent years in ensuring gold is responsibly produced, but there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure we work together to identify solutions and maximize our beneficial impacts.”

Ruth Crowell, CEO of LMBA said that the “gold supply chain is complex and global, and industry participants are on different stages of their sustainability journey.

“I am pleased that we have been able to define a shared pathway to progress and unite our industry around these principles. By coming together this way, we can demonstrate our collective commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices,” she said.

The announcement “marks a first of its kind for the industry and showcases that from mine to market – the industry is coming together to ensure that gold is responsibly produced, improving the supply chain for the benefit of all stakeholders and end-users,” Wall said in an email.

Building on the declaration, gold industry players will continue to work with governments, international organizations, other private sector actors and civil society to define and support robust standards of integrity and governance, the announcement stated.

As part of the commitment to the declaration, signatories agreed to closer collaboration and reporting on progress in the implementation of the adopted principles, according to the World Gold Council and LBMA.

Signatories include LBMA, the World Gold Council, Singapore Bullion Market Association, China Gold Association, Swiss Association of Precious Metals Producers and Traders, the London Metal Exchange, Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Indian Gold Policy Center, Indian Bullion and Jewelry Association, Indian International Bullion Exchange and World Jewelry Confederation, Artisanal Gold Council, Responsible Jewelry Council and the Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030.

The signatories will be able to demonstrate their commitment through adherence to initiatives designed for specific activities within the supply chain, such as the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles and the LBMA’s Responsible Gold Guidance, the announcement stated.

LBMA is considered the world’s independent authority for precious metals and sets standards that uphold trust in the precious metals market, and the World Gold Council is an association of gold mining companies that promotes the marketing of gold and follows marketing trends.