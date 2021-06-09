Gold investment demand drops in first quarter

“Conversely, having seen investors take shelter in gold from the initial impacts of COVID-19, Q1 2021 saw a sell-off in the gold price as confidence in economic recovery grew and U.S. interest rates rose sharply,” she said.

There were record highs in gold prices in August 2020, reaching $2,000 an ounce, but the gold price declined 10% over the course of the first quarter of 2021. The average gold price was 13% higher than the first quarter of last year, however, according to the report.

“Despite this, gold retains its relevance in well-balanced portfolios, especially with a risk of inflation looming,” Street said. “Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we see reasons to be optimistic about the gold market as its main drivers remain well supported.”

In an earlier Goldhub blog for the World Gold Council, Street said that “our research data shows that, globally, almost two thirds of retail investors say that owning gold makes them feel secure over the long term.”

Along with the higher demand for gold jewelry, gold bars and gold coins, Gold Demand Trends reported that there were continued healthy levels of net buying by central banks, at 95.5 metric tons, which is still 23% below the first quarter of 2020.