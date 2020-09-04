Gold investments surge but total demand dips

Street also said that “consumer-focused sectors of the market will likely remain subdued for the next six months, but ongoing uncertainty and the threat of further waves of the pandemic mean gold’s safe haven status will appeal to investors for the foreseeable future.”

CNN Business, citing the Financial Times, reported that SPDR Gold Shares, an exchange-traded fund that holds physical gold in HSBC’s London vaults, has had to stockpile huge amounts as investors bought more gold shares, and as of early August the fund managed by State Street and the World Gold Council had 1,258 tons of gold holdings, more than the Bank of England or the Bank of Japan.

The demand for jewelry continued the first-quarter slowdown. Bar and coin investment weakened in the second quarter and was down 17 percent to 396 metric tons for the first half of the year. Gold jewelry demand was at 251 metric tons in the second quarter, down 53 percent from the second quarter of 2019.

Many consumers remained under lockdown restrictions in the second quarter, and this took a toll on the gold bar and coin demand even as the gold price rallied, the World Gold Council states.