Gold market still faces competing forces

Gold may face similar dynamics in 2022 as those of last year as competing forces support and curtail its performance, and the gold price will likely react in the near term to monetary policies, according to the World Gold Council.

Interest rates and inflation contributed the most to gold’s performance in 2021, the Gold Outlook 2022 states.

The Gold Outlook also says that the year 2021 ended with gold prices roughly 4% lower than the prior year at $1,806 per ounce, but the price rallied into the year-end on the heels of the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 that may have prompted flight-to-quality flows.

The highest London PM Fix price for gold in 2021 was $1,943.20 on Jan. 4, and the lowest price was $1,683.95 per ounce on March 30, according to Kitco charts.

The report says that rate hikes used to control inflation can create headwinds for gold, but “their effect may be limited. At the same time, elevated inflation and market pullbacks will likely sustain demand for gold as a hedge.”

Also, the report predicts that jewelry and central bank demand for gold may provide additional long-term support.

Looking back at 2021, report on the WGC’s Gold Hub stated that early last year as newly developed vaccines rolled out, “investor optimism likely fueled a reduction in portfolio hedges. This negatively impacted gold’s performance and resulted in gold ETF outflows.

“The rest of the year was a tug of war between competing forces. Uncertainty surrounding new variants, combined with increasing risks of persistently high inflation and a rebound in gold consumer demand, pushed gold forward. Conversely, rising interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar continued to create headwinds,” the outlook states.

Looking ahead, the report states that “as we enter 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve is signaling a more hawkish stance. Its projections indicate that the Fed expects to hike approximately three times this year at a quicker pace than previously expected, while aiming to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

“An analysis of previous tightening cycles, however, shows that the Fed has tended not to tighten monetary policy as aggressively as members of the committee had initially expected,” the outlook says, also reporting that financial market expectations of future monetary policy actions – expressed through bond yields – have historically been a key influence on gold price performance.”

According to the report, gold has typically outperformed following the first increase in rates in a Fed tightening cycle. Gold is a global market, so not all central banks may move at the same rate as the Fed.

Gold Outlook 2022 also predicts that inflation will remain high, even though many central banks initially played down inflation concerns and there is an “underlying expectation that inflation will dissipate.” And the report notes that gold has historically performed well during high inflation.

The reasons the World Gold Council believes inflation will stay high include:

• Lingering supply-chain disruptions from the initial COVID-19 wave and subsequent dislocations as new variants continue to emerge.

• Tight labor markets, which, combined with COVID fatigue, have increased the number of people voluntarily looking for new, better-paid opportunities.

• Higher average savings from 2020, which have contributed to lofty valuations in various financial markets.

• High commodity prices.

