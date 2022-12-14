Gold Outlook says global economy weakening

Shocks to the world economy this year, especially geopolitical risks, actions of central banks to stem inflation, and the debate about whether a recession is coming point to the potential for good gold performance in 2023, according to the World Gold Council’s Gold Outlook.

“Gold has tended to perform quite well” when there is a recession, and the markets are seeing a high probability of a recession, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research for the World Gold Council, said in a Dec. 12 interview. “Gold can be a strategic asset for investors.”

He said investors who “want to preserve their wealth” invest in gold as a safe-haven, and they do so in rough economic times and in times of geopolitical upheaval, such as when Russia invaded Ukraine in March. “When the war started, gold demand went up.”

Investors acquire gold through exchange-traded funds or buy gold bars, coins or jewelry, and Artigas said that “gold is a very accessible asset.”

Gold demand goes up when “the market falls significantly,” but simple ups and downs in the stock market don’t have a big impact on demand and the gold price, he said.

The gold price and gold demand are important to northeastern Nevada because of the large gold mining operations that employ thousands of workers, and the gold price has had peaks and lows in 2022.

According to the London PM Fix charts from Kitco.com, the prices in 2022 were in the range of a low of $1,634.30 per ounce on Sept. 27 to a high of $2,039.05 an ounce on March 8. The closing spot price in New York on Dec. 12 was $1,781.40 per ounce.

Artigas said the World Gold Council doesn’t predict gold prices but rather provides outlooks, analysis and data to its members. That effort includes the Gold Outlook.

The Gold Outlook released late last week states that “economic consensus calls for weaker global growth akin to a short, possibly localized recession, falling – yet elevated – inflation, and the end of rate hikes in most developed markets.”

The Gold Outlook’s key take-aways include: a mild recession and weaker earnings have historically been positive for gold; geopolitical flareups should continue to make gold a valuable risk hedge; Chinese economic growth should improve next year, boosting consumer gold demand; long-term bond yields are likely to remain high but at levels that have not hampered gold historically; and pressure on commodities due to a slowing economy is likely to provide headwinds to gold in the first quarter of 2023.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will be announcing its next rate hike on Dec. 14, and Artigas said the increases already this year have been significant, so the hope is that the Fed is “closer to their end goal.”

The Fed has already raised rates 0.75 points four times since June, and MarketWatch reported this week’s hike was expected to be 0.50 points. The Gold Outlook says the markets expect the Fed to start cutting rates in the second half of 2023.

In the report, the World Gold Council states that there is “an unusually high level of uncertainty surrounding consensus expectations for 2023,” and explains that if central banks abruptly reverse course on rate hikes before inflation is controlled, that “could leave the global economy teetering close to stagflation. Gold has historically responded positively to these environments.”

The report states, however, that “on the flip side, a less likely ‘soft landing’ that avoids recession could be detrimental to gold and benefit risk assets.”

The World Gold Council also writes that global growth is expected to rise only 2.1% in 2023, and “it is almost inevitable that inflation will drop next year as further declines in commodity prices and base effects drag down energy and food inflation. Furthermore, leading indicators of inflation tell a consistent story of moderation.”

The gold price is often tied in news reports to the value of the U.S. dollar, with higher values hurting gold prices, and the Gold Outlook says that “next year, we see a more complex dynamic driving the U.S. dollar,” with further weakening of the dollar as inflation recedes.

The report says that “first the shoring up of energy needs in Europe will, in the immediate future, continue to reduce pressure on the euro. Second, as central banks in Europe, the UK and Japan continue to take a more hands-on approach to their respective currency and bond markets, some of the pressure on domestic exchange rates could ease.”

The World Gold Council reported on Nov. 1 that gold demand was up for the third quarter of this year, although investment demand was down. Demand was at 1,181 metric tons, up 28% from the third quarter of 2021.

That report also stated that mine production was up 2% from the prior year, while gold recycling was down 6% in the third quarter of this year.

“Mine production is only one source of gold,” Artigas said on Dec. 12, stating that 25% to 40% of the world’s gold supply comes from recycling.

He also said that the use of gold in technology makes up about 10% to 12% of gold demand.