Gold price going up

The price of gold reached $1,939 early Friday morning, Jan. 20, a nine-month high, but settled back down to $1,926.30 by the end of the day, just a little below where it had ended the previous day.

Still, gold has had a good run so far this year, going up from around $1,824 at the start of the year. That’s an increase of 5.6% in the first three weeks of the year.

On Nov. 3, 2022, the price of gold was around $1630.90, so the price has risen 18% since then.

Some analysts are predicting that the gold price could stay fairly flat through the end of month, as the market waits for the next Federal Reserve meeting on Feb. 1. The Fed may make a 25-basis-point hike, less than previous 75 and 50-basis-point rate hikes.

There could be volatile economic times coming up this year, which could give gold a push. It looks like the U.S. Congress is heading into a debt ceiling standoff.

A story in Barron’s said, "Congress is playing with the fire of U.S. government bonds, the bedrock of the global financial system. If lawmakers put dynamite in that foundation by allowing the U.S. to default on interest payments, it will likely cause an earthquake.”

Gold saw a big increase from 2019 to 2020, going from around $1,275.70 on May 17, 2019, to around $2,028.00 on August 7, 2020, an increase of 59%. For the past two years the gold price has stayed fairly flat.

In 2022, the price of gold had a little bigger amplitude than in 2021, reaching a higher high and a lower low. The highest gold price in 2022 was $2,043.30, compared with $1,954.40 in 2021. The lowest gold price in 2022 was $1,626.65, compared with $1,678.00 in 2021. But there wasn’t much change in the average price of gold for the two years.

The average closing price of gold throughout the year 2019 was $1,393.34. The average price was up to $1,773.73 in 2020, and $1798.89 in 2021. In 2022, the average closing price of gold was $1801.87, up just $3.00 from 2021, which certainly did not keep up with inflation.

So far in 2023, the average closing price of gold has been around $1,885. Although analysts disagree on where gold is heading from here, there is a fair amount of bullishness and expectation that the trend in increasing gold prices we have seen so far this year will carry on into the months ahead.