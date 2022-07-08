Gold price sees sharp decline

After gold flirted with record high prices this spring and reached higher than $2,052 an ounce on March 8, the precious metal has seen some sharp declines since then and took a dive of about 4% the first week of July, the worst weekly performance since May.

Gold was at about $1,810 an ounce on July 4 and fell to $1,770 on July 5 and then dropped to as low as $1,733 on July 6. Gold ended the week at around $1,742. That’s the lowest price in more than nine months. Gold was around $1,729 in late September 2021.

“We’ve always warned that the gold prices that we saw at the height of the pandemic were not going to be the gold prices that we would see two years out,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said on July 7. “And now here we are two years out and we’re starting to see those prices come down.”

The prices of other metals have also been dropping. So far in 2022 copper has been the worst-performing metal, and is down about 20%, followed by silver, which is down about 18%.

The height of the Covid-19 pandemic was a very tumultuous time economically with a lot of factors pushing the price of gold upwards. Now analysts say that along with continuing upward pressures on the price of gold, we also have factors pushing the price down.

While high inflation and global economic uncertainty can push gold prices up, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation, and that has put a downward pressure on the price of gold.

On July 8 a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report said employers had added 372,000 jobs in June. But with that news of a strong labor market there continue to be fears of a recession, and the expectation of continued interest rate increases is continuing to pull gold prices downwards.

“We’re in an interesting economic time,” Gray said.

He commented that the mining industry in Nevada continues to operate at a deficit of more than 1,000 jobs.

An analysis published by the World Gold Council on July 7 said gold will face two major headwinds during the second half of 2022 — higher nominal interest rates and a potentially stronger dollar.

The World Gold Council said, however, that the negative effects from these two drivers could be offset by several factors supporting gold prices, including high, persistent inflation; market volatility linked to shifts in monetary policy and geopolitics; and investors’ need for effective hedges.

Analysts have different opinions on what all these pressures will mean for the price of gold in the weeks and months ahead. The first week of July Kitco News surveyed 15 Wall Street analysts on gold. Six were bullish and five were bearish.

If gold does stay in the $1,700 range for a while, that’s still higher than the gold prices were prior to the pandemic. For several years before the pandemic, gold was generally in the $1,200 to $1,400 range.

Earlier this year when high inflation was kicking in but gold prices were around $1,900 an ounce, some gold companies reported that the high gold price was more than offsetting the higher prices of fuel and other expenses. Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer said in late February that a $100 increase in the price of gold generates about $400 million in free cash flow for Newmont, whereas a $10 increase in the cost of a barrel of oil represents a reduction of about $15 million in free cash flow for the company.

Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said in May that when there is a $100 increase in the price of gold the attributable cash flow generated by the company’s operations over a five-year period increases by $1.5 billion, or about $300 million per year.

If prices stay at a lower level for a relatively long term, that will have various effects on mining companies, depending on a variety of factors including the size of the company and a mine’s all-in sustaining costs for producing gold.

“Larger operators, those who have a cost per ounce that may be in the $1,200 range, they’ll still be seeing gains, but smaller companies that may have a higher cost per ounce, that’s maybe closer to $1,300 or $1,400, they’re going to start to operate a little bit more conservatively,” Gray said.

When metal prices stay high for a relatively long time, companies may then be able to work on ore bodies that have a lower percentage of gold in them, and still see a good profit.

“I would say that the industry is still in a relatively very strong position,” Gray said. “We still haven’t seen the type of prices that we saw pre-Covid. So we’re still confident. But I think that this is a warning of what we have always talked about, which is that mining is countercyclical.”

For many industries, although expenses keep rising, the prices that they charge for their products also see steady increases year after year. In mining, on the other hand, the prices of the commodities produced by the mines are driven up and down by all kinds of market factors, and metal prices can be pushed sharply down even as the mining expenses keep going up.

Gray said it can be important to emphasize these facts when talking with legislators or members of the public and topics come up such as mining industry profits and taxes.

“It’s important to recognize that we are an industry that has ebbs and flows,” Gray said. “We will do really well for two years, and then we will kind of teeter along, if you will, for six years. So it’s important that those times when you see the highs, that you’re not setting your expectations based upon that high.”