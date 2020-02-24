Gold prices continue to climb as stocks dive

ELKO – Gold was up $30 an ounce in early trading Monday, after jumping $60 an ounce last week.

“Markets worldwide are getting rocked by a marked increase over the weekend in trader and investor fears amid the still-growing coronavirus outbreak,” stated Kitco.com.

Investors looking for safe harbors bid up prices for U.S. government bonds and gold, The Associated Press reported.

Richard Baker, editor of the Eureka Miner's Report, told Kitco last week that gold likely "will march inexorably towards $1,800" since "we haven't seen the worst from the coronavirus."

The presidential election could also have an impact in the months ahead, as some analysts see U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as a threat to the economy.

“If Sanders becomes president in 2020, the price of gold will be well above $2,000 on the day after election night,” Peter Schiff, chief executive officer and president of Euro Pacific Capital, told Fox Business.

Gold climbed from $1,583.60 an ounce to $1,643.00 over the past week. Less than two months into 2020, gold has already risen 6.4%.

Stock in gold mining companies jumped as well, reported MarketWatch’s Tomi Kilgore.

“The safe-haven metal was getting a boost from growing worries that the coronavirus outbreak will hurt more than just China's economy, which were fueled by data from IHS Markit showing that business in the U.S. contracted in February for the first time in four years,” he said Friday.

