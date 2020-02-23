Gold prices rising

ELKO – Gold jumped $60 an ounce in the past week, reaching its highest level in seven years.

Analysts said the spread of coronavirus was a factor.

“Some observers also cited expectations for continuing soft monetary policy in the U.S. and elsewhere,” reported Kitco.com.

Gold rises when there is a slowdown in economic growth.

Richard Baker, editor of the Eureka Miner's Report, told Kitco that gold likely "will march inexorably towards $1,800" since "we haven't seen the worst from the coronavirus."

Results of the Nevada caucus could also have an impact in the week ahead, as some analysts see U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as a threat to the economy.

“If Sanders becomes president in 2020, the price of gold will be well above $2,000 on the day after election night,” Peter Schiff, chief executive officer and president of Euro Pacific Capital, told Fox Business.

Gold climbed from $1,583.60 an ounce to $1,643.00 over the past week. Less than two months into 2020, gold has already risen 6.4%.

Stock in gold mining companies jumped as well, reported MarketWatch’s Tomi Kilgore.

“The safe-haven metal was getting a boost from growing worries that the coronavirus outbreak will hurt more than just China's economy, which were fueled by data from IHS Markit showing that business in the U.S. contracted in February for the first time in four years,” he said Friday.

