Gold prices slip, but outlook brighter

“But investment is a more complex picture. Despite evidence of strategic buying from both individuals and institutions, tactical investors have a more mixed impact in the first half of the year. This was partly seen through gold ETFs where inflows in the second quarter only slightly dampened the effects of the preceding quarter’s sell-off,” she said.

“Looking ahead, we expect continued improvement in the consumer elements of demand for the rest of the year. And while ETFs will most likely not repeat the record performance of 2020, the need for effective risk hedges and the continued low-rate environment supports our view that investors will add to their strategic allocations throughout the rest of the year,” Street said.

The World Gold Council outlook for the second half of this year estimates jewelry demand could be in the range of 1,600 to 1,800 metric tons for the year, well above 2020 levels but below the five-year average.

The outlook also predicts investment demand should be in the region of 1,250 to 1,400 metric tons of gold, slightly less than in 2020 but in line with the 10-year average, and central banks are likely to continue buying gold on a net basis this year at the same rate or above that of 2020.

The supply of gold is expected to increase modestly, compared with 2020. ￼

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0