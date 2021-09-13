Gold prices slip, but outlook brighter

Gold prices dropped 3.3% year-to-date at the end of July, but inflation bubbles, currency fluctuation and potential market volatility could lead to higher prices later, according to a senior analyst with the World Gold Council.
Krishan Gopaul said higher interest rates were a primarily driver for the slide in gold prices, especially “following a more hawkish-than-expected statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve. It was also influenced by investor optimism over the global economic recovery.”
He said, however, that “there were supporting factors for gold. Concerns for higher inflation offset part of the drag that interest rates brought. And the strong monetary and fiscal policies from policymakers have created concerns about currency risks and capital preservation.”
Gopaul’s comments followed the release of the World Gold Council’s second-quarter Gold Demand Trends report, which showed that gold purchases by consumers increased in the second quarter, but investor buying was less consistent.
“Gold has also benefited from a recovery in consumer demand in Q1, although second waves of COVID-19 presented challenges in Q2,” said Gopaul, who is senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The London PM Fix price for gold has ranged from a high of $1,943 per ounce on Jan. 4 of this year to a low of $1,683.95 on March 30.
Although the price has dropped since the beginning of the year, Gold Demand Trends reported that the average gold price for the second quarter was $1,817 per ounce, up 6% from the second quarter of last year.
“Inflation has become a key concern for many investors amid the prolonged ultra-low interest rate environment and ballooning government deficits. But while inflation has been on the rise, views remain mixed as to whether the increase in consumer prices will be temporary or more sustained,” Gopaul said in Aug. 4 emailed comments.
“Gold is also highly correlated to broader inflation metrics such as money supply growth, which could later result in inflation bubbles, currency debasement, and potential market volatility aground the world. As a result, global investors may look to gold as a means to protect against the erosion of capital,” he said.
The Gold Demand Trends report states that overall gold demand in the second quarter was 955.1 metric tons, just a little lower than the 960.5 metric tons of demand in the second quarter of 2020.
The report found that between April and June most traditional indicators of consumer gold purchasing were positive, with bars and coins gaining for the fourth consecutive quarter. The second-quarter total was 243.8 metric tons, up 56% over the 2020 quarter.
Consumers also bought 390.7 metric tons of gold jewelry in the second quarter, 60% higher rate than in the 2020 quarter.
Institutional investors, however, were not as enthused, with modest net inflows of 40.7 metric tons into the gold exchange traded funds – financial instruments backed by physical gold whose flow “swings” are often driven by institutional buyers, the Gold Demand Trends announcement stated.
These inflows only partially offset the heavy outflows the industry witnessed in the previous quarter, making 2021 the first time since 2014 with net outflows in the first six months of the year, according to the World Gold Council.
Mine production totaled 924 metric tons, up 16% over 793.9 metric tons produced in the second quarter of last year, when there were COVID-19 disruptions. The report also stated that gold production of 1,782.6 metric tons in the first half of this year was the highest on record since 2000.
Global gold reserves grew by 199.9 metric tons in the second quarter, and central banks continued to buy gold throughout the quarter, while demand in the technology sector was 18% higher than the 2020 quarter at 80 metric tons.
Gold recycling was down 2% over last year at 276.6 metric tons.
“As the global economic recovery continues, we have been encouraged to see consumer demand returning, with strong year-on-year growth in jewelry,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the London-based World Gold Council.
“But investment is a more complex picture. Despite evidence of strategic buying from both individuals and institutions, tactical investors have a more mixed impact in the first half of the year. This was partly seen through gold ETFs where inflows in the second quarter only slightly dampened the effects of the preceding quarter’s sell-off,” she said.
“Looking ahead, we expect continued improvement in the consumer elements of demand for the rest of the year. And while ETFs will most likely not repeat the record performance of 2020, the need for effective risk hedges and the continued low-rate environment supports our view that investors will add to their strategic allocations throughout the rest of the year,” Street said.
The World Gold Council outlook for the second half of this year estimates jewelry demand could be in the range of 1,600 to 1,800 metric tons for the year, well above 2020 levels but below the five-year average.
The outlook also predicts investment demand should be in the region of 1,250 to 1,400 metric tons of gold, slightly less than in 2020 but in line with the 10-year average, and central banks are likely to continue buying gold on a net basis this year at the same rate or above that of 2020.
The supply of gold is expected to increase modestly, compared with 2020. ￼