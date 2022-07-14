Gold prices slump again as dollar value grows

Gold prices slipped to new 2022 lows on Thursday as the U.S. dollar gained strength and amid fears that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates higher than originally expected.

The New York spot gold price was at $1,710.40 per ounce when the market closed Thursday, compared with $1,735.62 per ounce at closing July 13. The COMEX future price for August gold fell Thursday to as low as $1,695 per ounce.

The low London PM fix price so far in 2022 was $1,700.70 an ounce on Thursday, and the was $2,039.05 per ounce on March 8, according to Kitco charts. The low in 2021 was $1,683.95 an ounce on March 30, and the high last year was $1,943.20 on Jan. 4.

Shares of the gold-mining companies with operations in Nevada fell, too, including the five largest.

Barrick Gold Corp. shares were at $15.88, down 69 cents, and Newmont Corp. shares were at $55.19, down $3. Kinross Gold Corp. shares were at $3.12, down 23 cents, and SSR Mining Inc. shares were at $16.30, down 27 cents. Gold and silver producer Coeur Mining Inc. shares were at $2.75, down 20 cents.

New York spot silver prices were down, too, at $18.45 per ounce, compared with $19.20 on July 13.

The tumble in gold prices comes as inflation rose to 9.1%, according to figures released earlier this week, and concerns grew that the Fed would raise the interest rate higher than earlier expected, oil prices dropped and the war in the Ukraine continues.

Analysts now expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 100 basis points rather than 75 basis points, and MarketWatch reported that on Thursday the U.S. dollar climbed to its highest level against the Japanese yen since 1998.

Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, told Kitco that “a major capitulation event may be unfolding in gold. Gold bugs are falling like dominoes. With prices challenging pre-pandemic levels, risks of a significant capitulation event in precious metals are growing.”

James Grant, founder and editor of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer and an author, said in a webinar on July 13 sponsored by the World Gold Council that the Fed is “bound to attack inflation that it didn’t foresee.” He said central bankers didn’t anticipate inflation continuing to rise and now must confront it.

He said he believes the Fed “is likely to overdo it. I think it was embarrassed by a lack of foresight.”

Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research with the World Gold Council, said in the webinar that even though gold is down despite traditionally being a hedge against inflation, gold has an edge with its consumer side, such as jewelry. And he said that central banks have been investing in gold for 13 consecutive years.

In the World Gold Council’s recent mid-year outlook, the WGC states that gold has historically performed well amid high inflation. In years when inflation was higher than 3%, gold’s price increased 14% on average.

Artigas and Grant agreed that gold is not doing as well as investors hoped, but Grant said he thinks “gold will do well as people begin to lose confidence in the central bank.” Artigas said it has been “a very volatile market for investors.”

Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com, told MarketWatch that the July 14 losses in the gold price may offer “an excellent opportunity to be accumulating” gold, but “just do not expect a run to record highs for gold just now.”

In the World Gold Council’s webinar, Artigas cited the outlook’s expectation of two key headwinds during the second half of 2022 – higher nominal interest rates and a potentially stronger dollar – and the outlook’s statement that the negative effect from those two drivers may be offset by high, persistent inflation with gold playing catch-up to other commodities, market volatility linked to shifts in monetary policy and geopolitics and the need for effective hedges that overcome potentially higher correlations between equities and bonds.

Grant said cited the “collision between rising rates and the expectation of rising rates” and the “structure of finance that has been the co-product of a dozen years of radical monetary policy” as factors leading to concerns about credit for businesses.

“Credit is risk, and gold is the answer,” he said.

Grant said investors should pay attention to what is happening in China, too.

“I think the drama is unfolding in China. The rivets of credit are popping daily in China,” Grant said, commenting that the “seemingly impossible prosperity” there involved massive infusions of credit for continued construction and growth.