Gold prices top $2,000 for first time in history

ELKO – Gold prices crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time in history, closing at $2019.40 per ounce Tuesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Kitco’s Jim Wyckoff said both gold and silver closed the day at a seven-year high. Silver prices continued to rise Tuesday, opening at $24.39 per ounce and reaching $25.91 per-ounce by midday, a price that represents a more than 60 percent increase over silver trading prices from one-year ago.

“Both precious metals are continuing to see strong support from safe-haven demand amid the worrisome rise in Covid-19 infections, geopolitics and concerns about problematic price inflation in the coming months,” he said.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said during a recent Elko City Council meeting when gold was at $1,960 that he would actually like to see prices drop to some extent.

“I would like for gold prices to go down in some ways because if it goes down it means we are past COVID-19 and we are getting back to normal,” Walker said. “Part of me wants it to stay at $2,000 and the other part of me wants it to go back to $1,400, which is where it was before COVID-19 started.”