Gold producers handling cost pressures

Mining companies are feeling a pinch from rising costs, supply chain troubles and workforce recruiting and they expect problems to continue into the new year, but executives said in their third-quarter earnings reports that they are managing the pinch.

“Throughout the mining sector, we are continuing to see the non-health-related challenges caused by the pandemic, including labor shortages, rising input costs and supply chain disruptions,” said Newmont Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer, who added that Newmont is “well positioned to respond to these challenges ….”

He predicted that 2022 will be a “cost escalation story” for the mining industry, and he estimated upwards pressure of around 5% from materials, labor and energy.

Newmont’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Robert Atkinson, said “the knock-on effect from supply chain disruptions and tightening labor markets is creating new complexities to manage. There is increased pressure on input commodity prices, such as steel and diesel, in addition to unpredictable freight costs and timing of deliveries.”

He said that as an example, diesel costs have increased in recent months, adding $7 per ounce to Newmont’s all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce compared to the second quarter and $15 over the third quarter of last year.

“We are also keeping a close eye and working hard to reduce voluntary attrition rates across our global business, and hard labor markets, particularly in Canada and Australia, are creating an unprecedented labor shortage impacting productivity,” Atkinson said.

“These inflation trends may show up in future contract renewals, and we expect that we could start seeing additional impacts as early as the fourth quarter,” he said.

Dean Gehring, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Newmont, said in the earnings call that “one of the big areas where we see probably the largest variability is actually in freight,” which he said makes up about 2.5% to 5% of “landed costs for consumables.”

He also said that Newmont is looking at opportunities through its global supply chain to see what the company can do to “maximize the amount of freight we put on either ships or containers, so we get the best pricing possible.”

Newmont is the world’s largest gold company with operations in many countries, and it is the 38.5% joint venture partner with another major gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp., in Nevada Gold Mines. Barrick is 61.5% owner and operator of the NGM mines.

Mark Bristow, president and chief executive officer of Barrick Gold Corp., said the company’s “costs are well-controlled, and we are set up for a strong finish in the fourth quarter.”

He said one reason Barrick is coping well with the labor, supply chain and inflationary pressures is that it is still unlocking savings from its takeover of Randgold two years ago.

Bristow also said Barrick has long-term contracts that are saving the company money, and “we are obsessed with long-term contracts.” And he said Barrick’s logistics “are better than most” for consolidating freight costs.

He said Barrick has just reached agreement with “some of our key suppliers, which have resulted in a 20% reduction in costs.”

In addition, Bristow said Barrick is pursuing a younger workforce because they are more efficient “and don’t come in as expensive, so you get more effective, more efficient, more modern thinking” and better engineering skills.

He estimated that outside the energy sector the inflation pressure is 2% to 3%, but the energy sector is “a bit more dynamic.”

Alison White, executive vice president and chief financial officer for SSR Mining, said in her company’s earnings call that “despite pervasive cost pressures to date, we’ve managed inflationary headwinds in part through continuous improvement practices since the close of the merger in 2020.”

SSR and Alacer Gold merged in an all-share arrangement, and the company is now headquartered in Denver.

Hecla Mining’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr., said in the company’s earnings presentation that “at Hecla, we operate very high-grade, high-value mines that are also fairly low tonnage, so we don’t move a lot of rock,” which means that Hecla doesn’t “use a large amount of consumables.”

He also said that power supplies come from local utilities with renewable resources, mostly hydro power, so Hecla doesn’t have the higher power costs, but he said the company has had larger than usual workforce turnover at the Greens Creek Mine in Alaska, where workers fly in and out.

“We had higher-than-normal turnover in some certain job classifications in the last quarter, and it also takes longer to replace those employees with new, fully vaccinated employees,” Baker said.

Coeur Mining reported that the company is experiencing the impact of inflation on expansion work that wasn’t already under contract, such as the Rochester Mine expansion in Nevada.

“Overall, we’re fortunate to have had the vast majority of our contracts locked in prior to the current spike in costs and supply and labor disruptions. We’re trying to mitigate some of these impacts by rescoping and rebidding unawarded contracts, but we currently estimate that we’re likely to see a 10% to 15% overall increase to the POA 11 construction costs,” said Mitchell Krebs, president and chief executive officer of Coeur.

POA 11 is the name of the expansion project at Rochester in Pershing County.

Thomas Whelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Coeur, said that “like most companies, we’ve seen cost pressures related to consumables and labor across all of our operations, but thanks to our strong cost control focus, we have maintained our cash guidance at all sites, except for Rochester, where we guided a modest increase.”

The World Gold Council stated in a market commentary in September that “inflation may be transitory, but it’s already impacting consumers.” Central banks generally characterize the inflation as transitory, but other financial strategists say it is here to stay, the council reported.

The commentary said this inflation could feel different and lead to increased allocations of real assets like real estate and commodities like gold. ￼

