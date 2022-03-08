Gold Standard announces changes

VANCOUVER – Gold Standard Ventures, which hopes to develop its South Railroad Project into a gold mine in Nevada, announced that Larry Radford will be stepping down from his role as chief operating officer on March 21 to become the chief executive officer of Argonaut Gold.

Argonaut operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, is developing the Magino mining project in Ontario and has operations in Mexico.

Jeff Fuerstenau, currently process manager for Gold Standard, will assume local operational responsibilities in Nevada for the company, and Mark Laffoon, project director for Gold Standard, will assume project planning responsibilities, according to the March 7 announcement.

Fuersteneau has more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as general manager for Equinox Gold at the Mesquite Mine in California. Laffoon has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, including significant time in Nevada with Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp.

"On behalf of the board and employees of Gold Standard, I want to thank Larry for his dedicated service to the company as COO and wish him the best in his new role as CEO of Argonaut Gold,” said Gold Standard’s president and CEO, Jason Attew.

Attew also said that as a result of the feasibility study the company issued last month on South Railroad, “we believe the South Railroad Project is one of the best undeveloped gold projects in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, and we continue to advance towards our goal of becoming the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada.”

The South Railroad Project is south of Carlin in Elko County, and Gold Standard is proposing an open pit, heap leach gold mine on its large land package. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is in the process of permitting the project.

The feasibility study looks at mining the Dark Star and Pinion deposits, but the company has additional deposits on the Carlin Trend.

