Gold Standard eyes two routes to planned mine in Elko County

ELKO – Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is hoping that the company’s South Railroad Project will be permitted as a gold mine by the end of 2022, and the company is looking at two potential public road accesses to the site south of Interstate 80 on the Carlin Trend.

Gold Standard’s chief operating officer, Larry Radford, told Elko County Commissioners he wanted to let them know about the road routes while the official U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s environmental impact statement process is in progress.

“Permitting of the project is under way with the BLM, and we hope by the end of next year it will be permitted,” he said.

Radford reported that the mine operations will all be in Elko County and employ 300 people. The construction phase will require an additional 200 jobs.

He said that although the order under the Trump administration requiring that BLM complete an EIS within one year of starting has been rescinded under the Biden administration, he has faith in the Elko BLM District’s efforts.

“I am confident it can be done by the end of next year,” Radford said.

One option for access to the mine site would be from Elko via Bullion Road and out to South Railroad. The other option would be to drive around South Fork Reservoir and intersect Bullion Road.

Radford said the second route “is a little easier and would affect less residential areas.”

He told commissioners at their Nov. 3 meeting that if they had opinions on the public road routes, he would like to hear them as the permitting process moves along.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the economic benefits of the project, including jobs and net proceeds of mines taxes, would be “a great thing” for the county, and both routes are public, so he had no disagreement.

“The bottom line is to be a good neighbor,” which could involve looking at amounts of traffic and hours of operation, Andreozzi said. “I look forward to the record of decision and the overall economic benefits.”

Commission Chairman Jon Karr said that because the South Railroad property is great mule deer habitat he assumed Gold Standard would be working with the BLM on habitat.

South Railroad is located near the inactive Immigrant and Rain mines on a large land package on the Carlin Trend that Radford said is second only to the Carlin Trend holdings of Nevada Gold Mines.

Plans call for an open pit, heap leach operation. The package is 51,892 acres.

Elko County Commissioners earlier this year approved a memorandum of understanding to be participants in the EIS process on the South Railroad Project. That MOU stated that the expected mine life of the South Railroad mining operations would be 10 years.

Gold Standard Ventures is based in Vancouver but has an office in Elko.

