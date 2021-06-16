Gold Standard makes plans for mine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minor amounts of sulfide ore could be toll milled at another company’s roaster, he said.

Mine access will require a new road. The project site is reached from Highway 278 about 15 miles south of Carlin.

Exploration continues and could extend the life of the proposed mine, with drilling beginning in mid-May for this season, including at the two proposed pit areas and on deposits quite distant from those, Radford said in a phone interview.

Gold Standard also had “a very active season in 2020, and those results are just coming now,” he said. “Probably the most exciting thing is that the Pinion pit extends to the south and is open.”

Radford said the work of assay labs in Nevada slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and during a time of high gold prices that boosted exploration in the state, making more work for labs.

The company released an update on Dark Star on April 26 that stated the drilling continued to show that mineralization remains open to the east at the Dark Star Main deposit, and drilling designed to assess pit-wall stability and design intersected oxide mineralization along the West Fault.