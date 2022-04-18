Gold Standard Ventures announces exploration program

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. has announced plans for its 2022 first stage exploration program on its land package in Elko County. The company’s South Railroad Project covers more than 51,892 acres south of Interstate 80 on the Carlin Trend.

The first stage exploration program includes about 18,700 feet of reverse-circulation and core drilling over 20 holes. Drilling is scheduled to start in May 2022. Based on the results of the first stage exploration program, the company intends to develop a second stage exploration program to be completed in the fall and winter of 2022.

“We are excited to initiate our 2022 drilling program,” said Jason Attew, Gold Standard Ventures’ president and CEO. “The focus of this year’s program is to test for oxide mineralization extensions at Pinion with the goal of enhancing the size of the Pinion pit and further extending the project life. We will also test the highly prospective LT target which is near Pinion and has the potential to develop into a satellite pit to the South Railroad Project in the future.

“Finally, after our new geological team spent the past year analyzing the historical drill database across our property package, we are excited to begin drilling for sulphide gold mineralization again,” Attew said. “The Ranch prospect shows promise as a potential high-grade target north of the Dark Star oxide deposits. We will also revisit the North Bullion deposit in the north of our property package. North Bullion was the focus of exploration for the Company up until 2016 when the focus switched to drilling oxide mineralization at Dark Star and Pinion.

“Our team believes Carlin-type sulphide mineralization remains open to the northwest at North Bullion and we will test the area in the first half of our exploration season.”

Gold Standard has said its land package is the second largest on the Carlin Trend after Nevada Gold Mines. The company hopes permitting for the South Railroad Project will be completed by the end of this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0