Gold supply chain hit with disruptions

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the gold supply chain unlike any other event in modern history, with the impact affecting all elements of the chain from mining operations to final products, according to a new report from the World Gold Council.

The recently released market update says that “the gold market was by no means alone in suffering significant supply-chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response. But the temporary suspension of some mining and refining activities, along with strict travel restrictions, created unprecedented challenges to the movement of gold within the market.

“While this has led to some distortions within parts of the market, it has also allowed the supply chain to demonstrate its resilience. And this resilience brings stability,” the report states.

The World Gold Council says that several projects were halted in the first quarter of this year because of government restrictions aimed at countering the coronavirus outbreak, including in China, South Africa and Peru, that were somewhat offset by more consistent production levels in other mining regions that didn’t experience shutdowns.

Nevada gold mines took added precautions to continue operating.