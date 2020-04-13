Gold tops $1,700 an ounce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Gold closed above $1,700 an ounce Monday in New York, rising more than $27 in the day’s trading.

Gold prices were around $1,300 an ounce last April. Prices over the past decade have varied from a high of $1,900 in 2011 to a low of $1,050 at the end of 2015.

The rise over the past year has been fairly slow and steady, with the exception of an unusually steep drop in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic surged and some overseas mines were closed.

Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset. Some analysts predict it will climb to record highs while others caution it may be held back by the strong U.S. dollar.

“The number of first-time buyers is the highest since 2011,” wrote columnist Tom Stevenson in an article published Monday in The Telegraph titled “Gold – the ‘currency of last resort’ – is on the rise.”

He pointed out that large Swiss refineries have shut down for the first time in 100 years after a severe outbreak of coronavirus in the region.

