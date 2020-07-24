Gold tops $1,900 an ounce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Gold prices are the highest since 2011, reaching above the $1,900 mark on Friday with the spot gold price on the New York Mercantile Exchange closing at $1,901.30 per ounce.

“A lot of people think it will go higher,” said Ed Karr, president and chief executive officer of Elko-based U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration company that depends on investors to raise capital for drilling projects. “The rest of 2020 and 2021 should be exciting times. I think the gold market has longevity.”

Karr said that for the first time in years, investment banks are offering money as they redeploy capital into the gold sector.

U.S. Gold has two exploration projects in Nevada — Keystone and Maggie Creek — and a gold and copper project in Wyoming called Copper King.

Richard Baker wrote in the Eureka Miner’s Market Report Friday that he has “forecast for several months that gold was on the path to take out the 2011 all-time high. Well, pardner, we’re on the doorstep. Earlier this morning, Comex August gold peaked at $1,904.60 per ounce.”

The Comex gold figure refers to futures trading.