Gold tops $1,600 an ounce

ELKO – Gold closed above $1,600 an ounce Tuesday for the first time since 2013.

Analysts pointed to the spread of coronavirus and its impact on Apple’s production of the iPhone as a key factor.

“The gold market has just been waiting for a big name to crack to push price higher,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

The New York Spot price closed at $1,601.20. Some are predicting the price will continue to rise.

“The Apple news is not going to be the only bad report out there. We are going to get more weak data and that will force markets to price in more rate cuts from central banks,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, told Kitco.com.

“The gold price is continuing to defy the firm U.S. dollar, which on a trade-weighted basis is priced at a 4½-month high,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.

Stock in gold mining companies jumped as well.

Barrick Gold Corp. closed at 20.58 Tuesday, up 4.33 percent. Newmont Corp. stock rose 3.43 percent to 45.58.

The two companies own the vast majority of gold mines in northern Nevada, operated by Barrick as Nevada Gold Mines.

