Gold tumbles below $1,700

The price of gold dropped below $1,700 an ounce on Wednesday and then dropped by nearly $40 on Thursday as turmoil in the markets took a toll on the precious metal. Gold was down to $1,662.00 Thursday afternoon, a nearly 2.5-year low. The price of gold was last at these levels in early April 2020.

The uncertainty of the pandemic had sent gold prices skyrocketing, and it was selling for more than $2,000 in early August 2020 and again in early March 2022.

The price of gold has been plummeting since March, but it looked like the $1,700 price level might have been a floor. When gold dipped below $1,700 in late July, the price quickly bounced back up, and reached a little more than $1,800 in mid-August.

But gold’s drop below $1,700 on Wednesday of this week was part of a stronger downward trend and triggered sell stops. The price took a dive from around 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern time.

After the pandemic uncertainty put an upward pressure on the price of gold, the current inflation uncertainty so far is having the opposite effect.

At next week’s Federal Open Market Committee the Fed is expected to raise the key U.S. Fed funds rate by 0.75% as part of an ongoing effort to tamp down inflation. Concerns about that rate hike may be a major factor in gold’s downward price push, but it remains to be seen what happens with the price next week after the Fed takes action.