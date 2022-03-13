Golden Sunlight tailings project begins

Barrick Gold Corp.’s pioneering tailings reprocessing project at the Golden Sunlight Mine in Montana is breathing new life into the mined-out operation, and the sulfur concentrate now produced there goes to Nevada.

The facility is reprocessing ground rock, known as tailings, from which gold was previously extracted in the Golden Sunlight mills, with a focus on removing and concentrating sulfur to be sold and used in gold production at Nevada Gold Mines operations.

Barrick operates the Nevada Gold Mines and owns 61.5% of the joint venture, with Newmont Corp. holding 38.5%.

The concentrated sulfur is not only valuable, but its removal also eliminates a source of potential groundwater contamination at Golden Sunlight, according to Toronto-based Barrick. After processing, the remaining benign material is backfilled into the Mineral Hill Pit.

The opening of the facility on Feb. 11 was the culmination of more than a year’s work that has already created more than 75 jobs, Barrick stated.

Barrick also reported that the project has the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and benefits for the state over the next decade, while removing a source of possible water pollution from the mine.

Barrick officially started the project in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow attended, along with representatives of Montana’s congressional delegation and people from the community.

Golden Sunlight is five miles northeast of Whitehall and 24 miles east of Butte.

“Last year, we started this groundbreaking plan to initiate mining closure at Golden Sunlight while continuing to create economic benefits,” Bristow said.

“Working in close collaboration with state agencies, we were able to complete the permitting process in time and commission the Tailings Processing Facility, creating value for all our stakeholders. It is a great example of what a true partnership between a miner and its host communities can accomplish,” he said.

Barrick spokeswoman Kathy du Plessis told the Montana Standard in late January that Barrick hoped to begin shipping the concentrate to Nevada by the end of February.

The Montana governor said at the ribbon-cutting that “this project is an example of what’s possible when state agencies provide a stable, predictable regulatory process that companies like Barrick can rely on. We’re thrilled by Barrick’s investment in the Whitehall community and look forward to the benefits this project will bring, including more than 75 good-paying Montana jobs and a stronger, cleaner environment.”

Golden Sunlight produced more than 3 million ounces of gold during nearly 40 years of operation. The mine shut down in 2019, when gold production was no longer economically viable for Barrick. There was both open pit and underground mining. The surface mining ended in 2015.

Barrick laid off 140 people in 2015, and the mine had 55 employees and 90 contractors on site for the underground mining in 2019 before the mine shut down, according to earlier reports.

The Montana Standard reported in early February that Golden Sunlight employed 17 people full-time in January 2021 and expected to employ up to 37 people full-time with the new project, not counting truck drivers and various contractors.

Barrick expects to reprocess 26 million tons of tailings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0