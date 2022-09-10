Goldrush decision still months away

Nevada Gold Mines is hoping the proposed Goldrush underground mine project at the Cortez operations near the town of Crescent Valley provides a new rush of gold to NGM’s production numbers once the project is permitted. Barrick Gold Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in the second-quarter earnings webinar that when Goldrush is in full production and combined with other Cortez production, the Cortez Mine will produce one million gold ounces a year. NGM already is exploring and test mining at Goldrush, which has twin portals for reaching underground. Cortez has been exploring and planning Goldrush since the early 2000s. NGM is a joint venture of Barrick and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as operator and 61.5% owner. Newmont holds 38.5%. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued the draft environmental impact statement for Goldrush at the end of June and extended the public comment period to Aug. 29. The Battle Mountain BLM District can finalize the EIS once the agency addresses comments. The BLM “anticipates publishing the final EIS and issuing a record of decision in the winter and spring of 2022-2023,” Battle Mountain BLM spokeswoman Prudence Crampton said in an email, reporting that seven comment letters had been received as of Aug. 7. “To date, none of the comments received have met the BLM’s criteria for substantive comments,” she said. NGM said in an August statement that public engagement on Goldrush is ongoing with stakeholder tours. These tours provide the opportunity to demonstrate how NGM has incorporated stakeholder feedback and previous environmental analysis completed in the area to improve the project. “We are committed to working with our stakeholders to ensure our operations meet the highest environmentally responsible management practices and support our sustainability strategy. Throughout the permitting process NGM has been proactively communicating with local and regional stakeholders to ensure they know about the project and have an opportunity to provide feedback,” said Greg Walker, executive managing director of NGM. “We believe that to be successful we must deliver long-term value to all stakeholders in addition to shareholders,” he said. The mine has been designed to have a small surface footprint and share existing NGM facilities, according to the joint venture. NGM estimates that the Goldrush operations will employ roughly 570 people directly and 407 people indirectly, while the construction workforce will be around 495 people with direct jobs and 354 people would be indirectly involved in the construction. Construction would include a dewatering system, a backfill aggregate paste plant and crusher, a shotcrete/cemented rock fill plant and two new power lines. According to the BLM, Goldrush, which is roughly 30 miles south of Beowawe in Lander and Eureka counties, would include 1,658 acres of new disturbance and about 1,024 acres of existing and previously authorized disturbance. The plan of operations, however, encompasses nearly 20,000 acres. The BLM states that the mine life is roughly 24 years, and the draft EIS states that Goldrush would develop demand for temporary and permanent housing that “may result in additional demand for housing that is not currently available.” The document also says that the average mining wages and salaries are the highest for any industry in Nevada, with an average weekly wage of $2,129 for Nevada and $2,024 for Elko County in the first quarter of 2020. No 2020 mining wage data were available for Eureka County or Lander County, but weekly mining wages for Lander County and Eureka County were $2,229 and $2,327, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The draft EIS says that the underground excavations would include drill stations, ventilation raises, access drifts, stopes, load centers, pump stations, sumps, explosives storage areas, fuel storage areas, refuge stations, connector drifts, muck bays, laydown areas, material storage areas, maintenance facilities, warehousing, and backfill and shotcrete storage areas. Ground support would consist of rock bolts, mesh and cemented rock fill or other appropriate ground control methods typical of Nevada underground operations. Ore from Goldrush would be transported via truck to either the Gold Quarry or Goldstrike processing facilities north of Carlin. Looking at wildlife disturbance at Goldrush, the draft EIS states that the mine would result in the removal of 1,067 acres of foraging habitat, and eight golden eagle territories occur within a mile of Goldrush disturbance. NGM committed to obtaining a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services eagle taking permit and providing mitigation. BLM’s draft EIS also states that facilities in the Goldrush Mine Plan boundary have been located and designed to avoid and maintain access to Mount Tenabo/White Cliffs and the Horse Canyon property of cultural and religious importance and to avoid the historic Cortez and Shoshone Wells townsites. NGM will provide for continued access to the historic Cortez townsite and has erected a marker designed in coordination with the BLM at the townsite to provide historical information to visitors, the BLM states in the draft document. The draft EIS also estimates the consumptive water use for Goldrush of 2,897 acre-feet or 1,796 gallons per minute per year would be supplied through production wells and dewatering wells for mining and milling. Non-consumptive water pumping would be 11,294 acre-feet, or 7,002 gallons per minute, for dewatering the mine, and the water rights supporting Goldrush were approved by the Nevada State Engineer in April 2020. The excess water will go into rapid infiltration basins, NGM reported earlier. The document also reports that the estimated cost to prepare draft EIS was $22 million for Nevada Gold Mines and $60,000 for the BLM, for a total cost of $22.06 million. Another permit for Goldrush, the water pollution control permit, was recently modified and renewed by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, according to the notice of decision. NDEP states that the permit authorizes the construction, operation and closure of Goldrush. The decision came after determining that the waters of the state wouldn’t be degraded by the operation and that public safety and health will be protected, the notice states. Goldrush is in the Cortez Mining District, which has a long history that began with the discovery of mineralization in 1862, and underground mines were started to go for high-grade silver ore, according to information in the draft EIS. The history section states that an eight-stamp mill was erected in Mill Canyon in the 1860s to process silver ore, and the Garrison and Arctic tunnels provided the bulk of this silver production between 1864 and 1895. Lower levels of mining and milling continued throughout the Cortez-Mill Canyon area until the 1930s, and modern production began in the 1950s. ￼