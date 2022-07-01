Goldrush draft EIS completed

The Bureau of Land Management has announced that the draft environmental impact statement for the Goldrush Mine Project proposed by Nevada Gold Mines is now available for public review and comment, an important step toward the development of a major new mine in the Cortez Mining District.

The Goldrush Project is east of NGM’s Cortez Mine, about 30 miles southwest of Beowawe, and stretches across the county border into both Lander and Eureka Counties.

“Goldrush will be a world-class underground mine,” Nevada Gold Mines said in a statement. “The publication of a notice of availability for the draft environmental impact statement for the Goldrush Mine is an important step in advancing the project and involving the public in the review process.

“Nevada Gold Mines has been working to explore and develop Goldrush since the early 2000s and has designed the mine to have a small surface footprint, share existing NGM facilities, and to consider the environment and stakeholder input.

“NGM and its employees have been strong community partners for years, and the Goldrush Mine will ensure this positive partnership continues.

“NGM applies the highest standards of environmental management across its operations, as demonstrated over its many years of mining in Nevada. We are proudly committed to the continuation of these high standards with the completion of permitting, construction, and operation of the Goldrush Mine.”

The Goldrush Mine is expected to employ about 570 people directly and 407 people indirectly. The construction workforce would be around 495 people employed directly and 354 people indirectly. The anticipated mine life is at least 24 years.

The draft EIS says the direct labor income which would be generated from the Goldrush Mine is estimated to be over $108 million per year.

The mine is expected to generate net proceeds taxes of around $288 million and direct business taxes of $48 million over the life of the mine.

“The Goldrush operation will benefit the local economy and communities through additional employment and hundreds of millions of dollars paid in taxes and spent on goods and services, including with local suppliers and contractors,” the statement from NGM said.

“The Goldrush Mine would develop the demand for both temporary and permanent housing, which may result in additional demand for housing that is not currently available,” the draft EIS says.

The Goldrush Mine Plan of Operations would encompass about 19,895 acres – 772 acres of private land controlled by NGM, and 19,123 acres of public lands administered by the BLM. The proposed project includes about 1,658 acres of new disturbance and about 1,024 acres of existing and previously authorized disturbance.

The site already has twin declines for underground exploration and test production.

The infrastructure planned for Goldrush includes a dewatering system, a backfill aggregate paste plant and crusher, a shotcrete/cemented rock fill plant, and two new power lines.

A section in the draft EIS on eagles say the mine “would result in the removal of an additional 1,067 acres of foraging habitat. Eight golden eagle territories occur within one mile of Goldrush Mine Project disturbance, and NGM has committed to obtaining a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service incidental Eagle Take Permit, including required USFWS mitigation.”

Back in December 2021, Jess Harvey of the BLM said the draft EIS for Goldrush might be available in mid-January 2022, but the document was not ready until June 30. There can always be delays, but now that the draft EIS is available, the final EIS could be completed in about six months from now, and a decision could be issued about a year after that, an important step in allowing the project to move forward.

“Timely preparation and review of EIS documents for projects like Goldrush is critical to economic recovery,” NGM’s statement said. “Any delays in the permitting process will cost Nevadans jobs and delay tax payments from mine production at a time when the US is facing economic challenges.”

“Public review and comments on the draft are critically important to ensuring we are meeting our obligation to ensure that development on public lands is being done responsibly,” said Jon Sherve, BLM Mount Lewis Field Office manager.

The draft EIS for the Goldrush Mine Project is 339 pages, and a statement on the cover says the estimated cost to prepare the draft EIS was $22,060,000, with $22,000,000 coming from the “proponent” – Nevada Gold Mines – and $60,000 coming from the BLM.

For more information or to comment on the Goldrush draft EIS, go to eplanning.blm.gov and search for the Goldrush Mine Project.

Two public scoping meetings which will be held online via Zoom have been scheduled for Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. The BLM will also hold two in-person public meetings, one in Elko and one in Crescent Valley. More information on these meetings will be announced at least 15 days prior to the meetings.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.