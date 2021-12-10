Goldrush draft EIS may be out soon

U.S. Bureau of Land Management could issue a draft study on Nevada Gold Mines’ proposed Goldrush underground mine at the Cortez gold-mining complex early next year, according to the agency.

“Currently, the BLM is working to incorporate the scoping comments into a Draft Environmental Impact Statement. It is anticipated to be available for public review and comment in mid-January 2022 with at least one public meeting anticipated in the first half of February 2022,” Jess Harvey, public affairs specialist with the BLM’s Battle Mountain District, said.

After the draft EIS is issued, “based on the current project schedule, we expect to produce a Final Environmental Impact Statement in mid-June 2022, with a decision possibly being issued in late July 2022,” he said.

The project 30 miles south of Beowawe in Eureka and Lander counties already has twin declines for underground exploration and test production, but NGM cannot mine commercially until the BLM approves the project.

Barrick Gold Corp. is the operator for Nevada Gold Mines, which is a joint venture with Newmont Corp. Barrick holds 61.5% of NGM and Newmont holds 38.5%.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an Oct. 25 visit to Elko that “Goldrush, a world-class project in its own right, heads up a long pipeline of quality prospects” for Nevada Gold Mines.

He later said during Barrick’s November earnings call that NGM has fed the first batch sample from Goldrush through the Goldstrike roaster, and “the results were as predicted.” Those results and an updated feasibility study of Goldrush led Bristow to say that additional resources will be converted to reserves later this year.

He also said Barrick continues to consider options for linking Goldrush to the nearby Fourmile gold deposit that is still owned by Barrick, not NGM.

Harvey said the BLM received 16 formal public scoping letters and 194 individual public scoping comments in late summer during and after virtual meetings on the NGM Goldrush project. The agency then broke comments into separate concerns.

“We are working on addressing 327 items in total,” he said.

NGM is expecting the proposed underground Goldrush mine to create “hundreds of new jobs,” NGM’s Joel Donalson, who is on the BLM’s permitting team for the project and head of permitting for NGM’s Nevada mines and ranches, said during the late August scoping meetings.

He said NGM estimates Goldrush will provide 495 jobs during construction and 570 jobs when in operation, along with 364 indirect jobs. Goldrush will use current facilities at the Cortez Mine, such as the shops, offices, warehouses, and roads to save new disturbance.

Gold ore from Goldrush will be processed at NGM’s Carlin site. Ore will be trucked to the processing facilities there.

If Goldrush is approved, the mine life is expected to be 24 years.

The BLM is shooting for completing the EIS process and issuing a record of decision within 12 months, but the rule during the Trump years requiring the one-year time frame is no longer in place, Harvey said.

“We are not held to 12 months,” he said at the time of the scoping meetings.

But Harvey said a method developed by the district manager at Battle Mountain, Doug Furtado, tries to keep the process at roughly a year’s time, though “that’s not a guarantee.” He said the district’s process takes “no shortcuts but there is a lot of preplanning.”

He said a lot of factors play into the timing, including public comments and baseline reports.

With the change in administration, the publication in the Federal Register about the project that kicked off the permitting process was delayed, but Harvey said that provided more time for preplanning.

Once permitted, Goldrush is expected to dewater roughly 4,500 gallons per minute to keep the mine dry, Donalson said. The site will include dewatering wells and a water pipeline, and water will go to rapid infiltration basins.

The project also will involve vent raises, backfill plant, crusher, conveyor, shotcrete plant, stockpile sites and a multi-use shop, he said in the virtual presentation.

Bristow reported the estimated initial capital outlay for developing Goldrush is now expected to be a little lower than the earlier estimate of roughly $1 billion.

NGM’s plans for Goldrush would involve roughly 1,717 acres of new disturbance and 1,036 acres of existing and already authorized disturbance, and areas of concern that the BLM study will cover include impact to sage grouse habitat and golden eagles and raptors.

Cooperating agencies for the EIS include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which the BLM will be working with to obtain a take permit for the golden eagles, said Kristi Schaff, Goldrush project manager for contractor Stantec hired to work on the EIS. She said in the scoping meetings she doesn’t have the details yet, but “stay tuned for the draft EIS.”

According to the USFW the Endangered Species Act prohibits the “take” of listed species through direct harm or habitat destruction, but the agency can issue permits for legal activities that could result in the “incidental” taking.

Such permits require conservation plans to mitigate harm to the impacted species during a proposed project, the USFW states.

Schaff said that work on golden eagles at Cortez has been ongoing for several years, including aerial surveys to document nests and nest activity.

Goldrush’s project area also will come close to sage grouse leks, both active and inactive, so the EIS will look at potential impacts, she said.

The EIS requires many baseline studies beyond the sage grouse and golden eagle, and Schaff said some of them have been done already, going back to the 1990s. Cortez Mine has grown over the years to include both open pit and underground mining, and those projects required studies.

She said in the scoping meetings that the traffic study was updated in 2020, and the monitoring of springs and seeps has been ongoing. A groundwater study also was updated in 2020 and includes all current dewatering at Cortez.

“All this baseline data will be used throughout the EIS process,” Schaff said.

The BLM also confirmed that Native American tribes have been consulted about Goldrush, including the Western Shoshone’s Elko and Battle Mountain bands and the Duckwater tribe, as well as the Yumba Tribe. ￼

