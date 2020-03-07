Good things happening at Jerritt Canyon

“We have two tremendous shareholders as supporters and they believe in the assets,” Lamond said.

Lamond said there are now a lot of great things happening at the mine. In January, they had gone more than 450 days without a lost-time accident. In November, they had a grand opening of a new $15 million water treatment plant – see the story on page 14 of this issue of the Mining Quarterly. Reclamation projects are ongoing. After years of very little exploration, a major exploration project is now underway, and the results look promising. And in the third quarter of 2019, the mine reported its first profit in many quarters.

For now, Lamond said, all the profit being generated by the mine is going into reclamation and exploration activities.

“Historically there has been 10 million ounces (of gold) mined here,” said Kevin Small, Jerritt Canyon’s general manager. “If you look in the mining world, single entities, there are not too many 10 million ounce producers. We just happen to be in a really good gold district. And we’re still open. … This ground here has the potential to produce quite a bit of gold. With our exploration programs we’re starting to see, it’s not all mined out, there’s quite a bit left here to mine.”

Some history