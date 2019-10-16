CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made three appointments to the Commission on Mineral Resources this month.
Robert Felder was reappointed as the Exploration and Development Commissioner. Bob is president and CEO of Renaissance Gold Inc., a junior gold exploration company focused in Nevada. He is active in the Nevada geologic community and currently serves as a director of the Geological Society of Nevada Foundation and as secretary of the Nevada Chapter of The American Institute of Professional Geologists.
Randy Griffin was appointed as the Small-Scale Mining and Prospecting Commissioner. Randy is the marketing director for Lhoist North America, the largest chemical lime producer in the state. He serves on the Nevada Mining Association board and resides in Henderson.
Josh Nordquist was appointed as the Geothermal Commissioner. Josh is the manager of US resource operations for Ormat Technologies, the largest geothermal electrical producer in the state. He is a member of the Geothermal Resources Council, served as vice president of the Geothermal Energy Association and was a member of the Nevada New Energy Industry Task Force.
The Commission on Minerals Resources, which meets quarterly, is a seven-member body appointed by the governor. The commission advises and makes recommendations to the governor and legislature regarding the mineral policy of the state, formulates the administrative policies of the Division of Minerals, and adopts regulations necessary for carrying out the duties of the commission and division.
Information on the activities of the commission and Division of Minerals can be found at http://minerals.nv.gov/
