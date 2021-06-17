Granite Creek new name for Getchell Property

RENO – The new i-80 Gold Corp. has given the new name of Granite Creek to the Getchell Property the company recently acquired, and i-80 Gold reported underground drilling has started at Granite Creek now that the drill bays have been rehabilitated.

“Advancing the Granite Creek Mine Project to producer status is the company’s primary focus for 2021,” said Matt Gili, the president and chief operating officer of i-80 Gold.

The Reno-based company that spun off after a merger of Premier Gold Mines and Equinox Gold Corp. earlier this year stated that the project site was renamed from Getchell to avoid confusion with the Getchell open pit at the nearby Turquoise Ridge Mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

The Turquoise Ridge site was called the Getchell Mine in its earlier years, and the Granite Creek site is on the old Pinson Mine location, all in Humboldt County.

i-80 Gold reported on June 16 that rehabilitation of underground drill bays allowed for the underground drilling to begin at Granite Creek, a property that includes both open pit and underground resources at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend.