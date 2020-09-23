Grassy Mountain Gold Project feasibility study released

Annual production of 47,000 ounces of gold and 55,000 ounces of silver;

Exceptional average gold and silver recoveries of 92.8% and 73.5 % respectively;

After-tax payback of 3.1 years; and

Total free cash flow of $165M (post-tax);

“This study is everything we had hoped for, including important improvements over the preliminary feasibility study we completed a little over two years ago,” President and COO Glen Van Treek said in a statement earlier this month.

“Paramount can now satisfy the remaining permitting requirements identified by the state of Oregon and the Bureau of Land Management in Paramount’s recently submitted consolidated permit application and plan of operation,” Van Treek added.

Van Treek said the company is very close to realizing the goal of building Grassy Mountain into both a modern and environmentally friendly mine.

“Our focus now is to add resources to extend mine life and generate further economic returns for our shareholders,” he said.