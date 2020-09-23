Grassy Mountain Gold Project feasibility study released

WINNEMUCCA--Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. recently released the results of the feasibility study for its Grassy Mountain Gold Project in eastern Oregon. The Study outlines an underground mining operation with exceptional economic viability yielding strong NPV and IRR results, low initial capital and low all-in sustaining costs that generate substantial cash-flows over the life of mine. The project is 100 percent owned by Paramount Gold Nevada.
The base case was conducted using two-year trailing gold and silver prices per ounce of $1,472 and $16.96 respectively.
The highlights of the NI 43-101 Technical Report in the base case scenario are as follows:
Pre-tax IRR of 27.9% and NPV5% of $123M which increase significantly to 44.7% and $238M at $1,900 gold;
After-tax IRR of 26.0% and NPV5% of $105M which increase significantly to 40.9% and $195M at $1,900 gold;
Life of mine cash costs of $583 and AISC of $671 per ounce of gold;
Initial CapEx of $97.5 million includes $10.1 million of estimated contingencies, $25.6 million of sustaining CapEx and $6.3 million closure costs for a 750 tpd mine and milling operation;
Initial eight-year mine life producing 362,000 ounces of gold and 425,000 ounces silver;
Annual production of 47,000 ounces of gold and 55,000 ounces of silver;
Exceptional average gold and silver recoveries of 92.8% and 73.5 % respectively;
After-tax payback of 3.1 years; and
Total free cash flow of $165M (post-tax);
“This study is everything we had hoped for, including important improvements over the preliminary feasibility study we completed a little over two years ago,” President and COO Glen Van Treek said in a statement earlier this month.
“Paramount can now satisfy the remaining permitting requirements identified by the state of Oregon and the Bureau of Land Management in Paramount’s recently submitted consolidated permit application and plan of operation,” Van Treek added.
Van Treek said the company is very close to realizing the goal of building Grassy Mountain into both a modern and environmentally friendly mine.
“Our focus now is to add resources to extend mine life and generate further economic returns for our shareholders,” he said.
The feasibility study was completed by a group of industry consulting firms led by: Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. who managed the overall study and were responsible for processing and infrastructure design and oversaw metallurgical testing; Mine Development Associates, who updated the mineral resource estimate and completed the mine planning and reserves estimation; Golder Associates, who designed the tailings storage facility; and EM Strategies who oversaw all environmental aspects of the feasibility study.
“Since acquiring Grassy Mountain in 2016, the company has been committed to building a profitable mine with a quick payback,” Paramount CEO Rachel Goldman said in the statement. “The results of the feasibility study confirm our goal is achievable, validating the hard work that the team has dedicated towards advancing Grassy to become Oregon’s first gold mine, and giving us a first-mover advantage in the state.”
