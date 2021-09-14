Haley & Aldrich: From high rises to mines

Near Winnemucca, Haley & Aldrich designed a heap leach expansion for an existing gold mine. Services provided the permitting submittal, including the application and engineering design, along with support during construction through site visits and generating the record of construction report.

Elsewhere, the team has been working on a heap leach closure plan. Planning used numeric modeling to develop a vegetative soil cover for the facility that would limit water infiltration to a minimal amount that could be controlled passively using engineered evaporation cells in a closed loop.

“When we are working on closing mining facilities, we have to make sure they are going to be stable and that they don’t have an opportunity to impact ground water or any other water resources,” Boyce said. “They need to be in a state that they don’t pose any lingering risk to environment. What we do in a case like that is look at ways to control the source.”

Haley & Aldrich also is assessing an existing tailings dam structure in Nevada to make sure it is safe for the mine site and the public at the request of the mining company’s investor-owners.