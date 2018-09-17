Halliburton proposes Rossi Mine expansion

ELKO — The Bureau of Land Management Tuscarora Field Office announces a 45-day comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Halliburton Energy Services’ proposed Rossi Mine Expansion Project. Written comments on the Draft EIS are due to the BLM Tuscarora Field Office by close of business Nov. 5.
The proposed project is a modification to the existing Rossi Mine Plan of Operations. The mine is located on the northern end of the Carlin Trend in Elko County, approximately 25 miles north of the community of Dunphy and 28 aerial miles northwest of Carlin. The proposed expansion is projected to employ up to an estimated 433 individuals and would extend the mine life for an additional eight years. The Rossi Mine is a barite mine. Barite is used in drilling operations as a weighting agent.
The draft EIS analyzes the activities proposed for the project including the expansion of the existing project boundary and the existing open pits, the development of new open pits, development and expansion of waste rock disposal facilities, and development of new roads, including re-alignment of segments of the Boulder Valley Road and Antelope-Boulder Connector Road. The proposed action also includes installation of new power distribution lines, the continuation of surface exploration, and reclamation activities.
The proposed action would increase the surface disturbance to approximately a total acreage of 2,063 acres of public and private land, including 896 acres of authorized and existing disturbance and 1,167 acres of new land disturbance. Of the 2,063 acres of surface disturbance, approximately 209 acres consists of private land and 1,854 acres of public land administered by the BLM.
During the comment period, there will be two public meetings, one at the BLM office in Elko, 3900 Idaho St., Elko on Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a second meeting at the BLM office in Battle Mountain, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, Oct, 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Copies of the Draft EIS are available at the BLM Elko District Office and online at the BLM’s eplanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xnRCr or from eplanning on the BLM’s website at http://www.blm.gov/nv.
Written comments should be mailed to: Bureau of Land Management, Rossi Mine Expansion Project, Attention: Janice Stadelman, 3900 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801-4611; emailed to: blm_nv_eldo_rossimine_project_eis@blm.gov; or faxed to (775) 753-0347.
Questions concerning this project should be addressed to Janice Stadelman at the above address and email or by phone at (775) 753-0346.
