ELKO – Halliburton Energy Services has the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s approval to expand the Rossi barite mine in Elko County.
The BLM announced that the record of decision and plan of operations have been signed for the expansion studied in an environmental impact statement. The agency estimates that with the expansion Rossi would employ up to 433 people and extend the mine life for eight additional years.
The 433 figure includes mainly contractors, said Janice Stadelman, who is over the project for the Elko BLM office. Halliburton mines Rossi with contractors.
The Rossi Mine is at the northern end of the Carlin Trend in Elko County, roughly 25 miles north of Dunphy and 28 miles northwest of Carlin.
Barite ore mined at Rossi is refined into a final product that is mainly used as additives or mud for drilling for oil and gas, water and additional mineral exploration.
The decision record authorized expansion of the existing project boundary, expansion of the existing open pits, the development of new pits, expansion of waste rock disposal facilities, construction of new waste rock disposal sites, expansion or modification of ancillary facilities and development of new roads.
The BLM also approved re-alignment of segments of the Boulder Valley Road and Antelope-Boulder Connector Road, installation of new power lines, continuation of surface exploration, reclamation work and construction of livestock fencing, if necessary.
According to the BLM, Halliburton proposed to increase surface disturbance to an estimated total of 2,063 acres of public and private land, including 896 acres of already authorized and existing disturbance and 1,167 acres of new disturbance. Of the 2,063 acres, 209 acres are private, and 1,854 acres are public land.
Copies of the record of decision and plan of operations, as well as the EIS, are available at the BLM Elko District Office, 3900 E. Idaho St. and at the agency’s eplanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xnRCr. Questions should be addressed to Janice Stadelman at the BLM office or by email at jstadelm.blm.gov.
