ELKO – Driving a haul truck for a Nevada mining company may pay the bills, but one woman’s thoughts turn skyward between moving loads of gold ore. For 26-year-old Raquel Holguin of Elko, one flight lesson 10 years ago sparked a dream of soaring above the earth from which she now makes a living.
Her dream of becoming a pilot is much closer to reality since being selected on May 17 to receive the 2017 Sauveur and Julie Elizagoyen Memorial Aviation Scholarship. She was one of six applicants last year.
Holguin is the first female recipient of the scholarship established by Norma Elizagoyen shortly before her death in 2013 to honor her husband, Sauveur, and daughter, Julie, both of whom preceded her in death. Father and daughter shared a love of flying.
Holguin had the gumption to make her own way in life, living mostly on her own since she was 16 years old, going to school while working and living paycheck to paycheck. That determination may explain why she never abandoned her belief that she could learn to fly and thereby expand her career opportunities. “It was tough to have to put my dreams on hold,” she said.
Asked about her thoughts on being the first female recipient of the scholarship, Holguin said, “Well, it’s about time,” and laughed. She offered advice to other Elko residents who may be thinking about flying or applying for the scholarship. “Don’t hold back,” she said. “It can’t hurt to do it if that’s your passion.”
Holguin considers earning her private pilot’s license the first step to a career as a commercial pilot. She is open to taking courses from a school of aviation but will probably continue taking flight lessons to improve her skills for now.
After she gets her license, Holguin said that getting more hours in the air will become her top priority. She said she will get a second job if that’s what it takes. “Whenever I get an idea in my head – and I’ve always been this way,” she said, “I’m pretty headstrong about going through with it. Even if it takes years to get it done, it’s still there for me, and I’ll always make it happen. You only get one life and you should be doing what you want.”
