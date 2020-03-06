Health, wellness & lifestyle - Optimizing people, safety & productivity in mining

“I just couldn’t be more passionate about helping people with their total health and wellness,” Natashia Dallin said recently as she talked about her years as a health and wellness coach and her new business, ND Lifestyle Optimization, LLC.
That passion makes a lot of sense when you think about it, because so much depends on people’s health and wellness.
From 2012 until she started her new business in January of this year, Dallin has worked as an internal health and wellness coach for one of the world’s leading mining companies, driving onsite health and wellness initiatives as well as providing coaching for employees and their families. Dallin was directly employed by Premise Health, a major healthcare company providing onsite health and wellness services for many fortune 500 companies nationwide.
At every mine top priorities include safety and high productivity. Dallin feels strongly that emphasizing the importance of total worker health (TWH) directly correlates with improved safety and higher productivity.
“A lot of my individual coaching clients come to work with me to learn and implement tools and strategies to improve their health—for example via optimizing nutrition and movement patterns—that the increasingly automated trend in mining no longer provides.”
“It’s emphasized, let’s be safe at work, let’s take breaks, let’s maintain three points of contact and fall protection ... But if a person isn’t coming to work healthy, happy, and well-rested, we know that the employees are less productive, more prone to injury, and absenteeism goes up, either because of an injury, a weakened immune system so they get sick more often, or a chronic condition like diabetes and other lifestyle-driven diseases.
“There’s a lot of data now, even in just the last five years, looking at lifestyle behaviors that can really drive productivity among the workforce,” Dallin said.
“We know that employees who are happy and healthy and well are more productive and safer. And that’s contagious. So that’s the vision I have.”
And of course, when a person lives a healthier lifestyle it doesn’t just mean their workplace will be safer and more productive; it also means they will have a better overall quality of life, both now and in the future as they get older.
Dallin calls her new business “Lifestyle Optimization” because the work she does with individuals and with companies is comprehensive, covering many aspects of people’s lifestyles, including fitness, managing fatigue, nutrition, mindfulness, and stress management.
“I help individuals optimize their lifestyle, whether that’s through nutrition coaching, exercise coaching, happiness coaching—just whatever we can do to help them live a better life. And that can come through a lot of coaching and conversation, creating goals, and holding them accountable for those goals, creating a customized wellness package.”
Dallin works with people to co-design a custom package with goal-setting based on individual circumstances.
Since day one of opening ND Lifestyle Optimization, she has been grateful to be busy supporting clients meeting their wellness goals. Also shortly after opening, Dallin started planning a project with an industry-leading company to help educate their workforce on optimizing wellness.
In 2018 Dallin was certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners for Health & Wellness Coaches. Only about 2,800 health and wellness coaches worldwide are board certified.
Since Dallin is board certified, her health and wellness coaching services may be covered by insurance, and clients can use their Health Savings Accounts to pay for coaching.
Becoming a coachDallin went to Northeastern University in Boston, where she studied biology and neuroscience and earned a Bachelor of Science in marine biology & biological oceanography and psychology. She moved to Elko about 11 years ago. For a while she worked several jobs. She was a personal trainer at a local gym, she poured drinks at Duncan Little Creek, and she was an adjunct professor in the science department at Great Basin College. At GBC she taught anatomy, physiology, biology and cell biology labs, and she directed a summer science program for young students.
In 2012 she started working as a full-time coach for Barrick Gold, which gave her the opportunity to use her background in science, wellness, fitness and nutrition to help people who work in mining.
“I got to know first through conversations and then by going out to mine sites, all the benefits and challenges the mining lifestyle can provide the individual and the family.”
Many jobs present a lot of challenges to living a healthy lifestyle, but jobs in mining can present some especially difficult challenges.
“You can see handfuls of individuals who manage the mining job well, or the shift-working job in a healthy way,” Dallin said. “But unfortunately, they are kind of the rare exception.”
“So many people are not used to packing their food, being away from home for 15 hours. Maybe they were more active before, and now they’re going to sit in a piece of equipment, or sit in a haul truck, or sit in a dispatch office, so they’re mostly sedentary, and their basal metabolic rate goes from burning 2000 calories a day to now burning 800 calories a day.”
With her new business, Dallin said she will use the knowledge she has gained over the years as she works with individuals and with businesses, both inside and outside the mining industry.
“I’ve been really fortunate in the last seven to eight years to work with hundreds and hundreds of people, either direct employees or dependents of mining. I’ve been able to learn so much, not just from going onsite and doing health and wellness initiatives, but from those thousands of hours of coaching.”
So far, she said, thanks to her contacts through her years of working as an internal coach, about 80% of the clients she is working with at ND Lifestyle Optimization are involved in mining in some way.
Working at the mines Dallin’s previous role included individual coaching as well as speaking engagements and presentations at mine events such as annual refresher trainings and safety summits, and she also worked on long-term projects at the mine sites.
“My goal with talking to a group or having a discussion is trying to engage and make that topic useful to the individual, and show how it is important to them to either manage their stress better or become more mindful or fuel their bodies better through nutrition, or use exercise as a tool either to become more alert or combat the sedentary job that they might have at the mine site.”
Numerous onsite initiatives have included discussions, games, daily caloric-expenditure tracking, and weight-loss challenges, helping dozens of participants incorporate ideas and strategies on how to pack meals to the mine site, fit in short bouts of exercise, and manage time while doing shift work.
Dallin implemented and led a year-long health and wellness initiative, mostly at Barrick’s Cortez operation.
“We brought a project out called ‘Project Me,’” Dallin said. “‘PM’ was about this idea of predictive maintenance, and how predictive maintenance is such an important thing at the mine site—what they do on their equipment and their trucks and everything—but this was predictive maintenance on yourself. How to prevent lifestyle-driven diseases, how to take care of yourself, and how to do that while working shift work, or being away from home for 15 hours.
“Every three to four months, we would have information about a topic and try to create strategies.”
The quarterly topics included healthy eating to fuel your body for a job in mining; exercise, and keeping your body moving even when working long shifts; and mindfulness to promote a positive attitude, stress reduction, and good sleep.
“We gave each topic a focus, and incorporated 21-day challenges for employees to take on,” Dallin said.
That project saw a lot of success, Dallin said. A lot of employees told her, either when they saw her around or during personal coaching sessions, that they had made changes in their lives because of the program.
“Maybe they started packing better food to work, or buying fewer of their meals at Maverik and cooking more at home, or maybe they started a walking habit. They made positive changes.”
Eating right and getting rest “I do a lot of nutrition coaching,” Dallin said. “We know that nationwide only 6% of adults are engaging in all top five health-promoting behaviors. And one of those, of course, is healthful eating.”
For a lot of people, a major goal is body fat loss and gaining strength.
“The amount we move, sleep, and what we put in our bodies are the big three with that.”
When Dallin works with people on their nutrition, there are several individualized factors to consider. For example, their meal plans might be different when they are working night shifts.
“For many people, their digestion does not process fats as well on a night shift, so they might have different foods to eat on a night shift,” Dallin said.
“Another challenge for people working shift work is being aware of when they’re fatigued, how differently their body is going to feel. If someone is really fatigued, we know several hormones in the body are affected. Cortisol, a stress hormone, is going to be higher. Cortisol can tell us to crave high-calorie foods. Hunger hormones, ghrelin and leptin, can be well regulated with a good amount of sleep, but if we’re fatigued, ghrelin and leptin can cause people to overeat, or to feel hungry when they shouldn’t feel hungry.”
Another year-long project Dallin spearheaded was a study using wearables in conjunction with Fatigue Science. Fatigue Science, a Canadian-based company, provided ‘Readi-bands,’ individual sleep-monitors to collect and analyze data of employees both on- and off-shift in order to better understand shift-working patterns and fatigue. The motivation behind the project was finding ways to better optimize performance and safety through the science of sleep.
“We collected a lot of data on what is really happening with sleep,” Dallin said.
Some employees deal with long shifts and commute times by only sleeping a few hours a night.
“It’s so important to coach with clients about their individual challenges, to learn strategies and brainstorm ideas that they can then go experiment with. When they come back, they’re held accountable, and we talk through what went well, what could have gone better, what the challenges were. Then we revise or design new goals as needed.”
Getting started Supporting companies to improve or develop their health and wellness strategies is something Dallin looks forward to doing more of. A great opportunity for this is catching employees during their new hire or on-boarding process. This can help set people on the road toward developing good habits right at the start of their mining career.
“I love to be a part of that, to help miners coming into their roles to manage it better,” Dallin said. “Because it can be done.”
There are many ways to approach supporting individuals, groups, and companies to directly and indirectly support the mining industry through heightened health and wellness, from single-topic presentations, to quarterly initiatives, to long-term projects.
“It’s a new business,” Dallin said. “I’m excited to see where it goes.”
“That’s my passion in the mining world, is helping people involved in mining and their families enjoy the benefits of mining—the schedule, the employee benefits, the pay, and the days off—and helping employees and families manage that in the healthiest, happiest way possible. Which isn’t always easy, but it can be done. It’s my mission.”