Health, wellness & lifestyle - Optimizing people, safety & productivity in mining

“You can see handfuls of individuals who manage the mining job well, or the shift-working job in a healthy way,” Dallin said. “But unfortunately, they are kind of the rare exception.”

“So many people are not used to packing their food, being away from home for 15 hours. Maybe they were more active before, and now they’re going to sit in a piece of equipment, or sit in a haul truck, or sit in a dispatch office, so they’re mostly sedentary, and their basal metabolic rate goes from burning 2000 calories a day to now burning 800 calories a day.”

With her new business, Dallin said she will use the knowledge she has gained over the years as she works with individuals and with businesses, both inside and outside the mining industry.

“I’ve been really fortunate in the last seven to eight years to work with hundreds and hundreds of people, either direct employees or dependents of mining. I’ve been able to learn so much, not just from going onsite and doing health and wellness initiatives, but from those thousands of hours of coaching.”

So far, she said, thanks to her contacts through her years of working as an internal coach, about 80% of the clients she is working with at ND Lifestyle Optimization are involved in mining in some way.

