ELKO – People attending NPK Construction Equipment’s recent grand opening got a chance to climb into some of the company’s bright, yellow transport vehicles and underground mining equipment that is displayed in front of its building at 1850 Idaho St.
The MinCar (Mining Car) is a multi-purpose transport vehicle that can be used by mechanics, surveyors, electricians, and various other mine personnel, explained Dan Tyrrell, president of NPK.
“It has many different applications, but it’s a heavy-duty mining vehicle,” Tyrell said.
Joined by Franz-Josef Paus, co-owner of Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik along with his brother, Wolfgang Paus, Tyrell opened the door of the vehicle, pointing out its design and safety features.
“It has a back-up camera, heavy-duty suspension, ROPS/FOPS, and hydrostatic drive which helps with braking,” Tyrell explained.
Hydrostatic all-wheel drive uses hydraulics to power the vehicle, which saves fuel, reduces emissions, and is optimal for driving underground, especially during long descents and steep grades.
“When conditions get tough, you need tough machines,” said Franz-Josef Paus.
One of the vehicles on the sales lot is an underground grader. It has a low profile with a tight turning radius and a 45-degree grade, and is equipped with hydrostatic all-wheel drive, full vehicle auto-greasing system, ROPS/FOPS and an oscillating front axle. Options include heating and air conditioning within the enclosed cab, multiple engine choices, blade extensions and radio controls.
Cost-saving engineering
The Paus driving mechanism is also one of its many operating cost-saving measures, said John Rodighiero, Elko branch manager.
“It’s less wear and tear on the components of the machine, which in turn … is all about the cost,” Rodighiero said. “Heavy equipment in general, whether it’s surface or underground … if they have lower operating costs, then we’re doing our job to help the mines save money.”
NPK has an extensive product line such as personnel carriers, utility trucks, loaders, graders and other types of mining equipment. The full-service dealership, located in Elko, is staffed with five employees, including a field mechanic and field technician.
A warehouse stocked with parts, a mechanic shop, and a mobile service truck are also on site, ready to go when a vehicle needs to be repaired, either in Elko or at the mine site. The main NKP parts warehouse is located in Walton Hills near Cleveland, Ohio.
The overall goal of NPK and Paus in serving the mines of Northeastern Nevada and the western part of the U.S. is to sell and service a product that reduces downtime in the event of a breakdown, added David Kuegler, NPK Elko operations support specialist.
“Mines have that cost down to per minute, per day,” Kuegler said. Reducing time “saves the mine a lot of money and a lot of headaches.”
“Our goal is to get equipment out there, have all the parts in stock, and have field mechanics and shop mechanics that can take care of their needs on time,” Rodighiero said.
“Basically, anything they might need here doesn’t need to be shipped from Germany or Ohio,” Paus added. “The units, the parts and the service are here.”
Elko joins the NPK/Paus family
Elko was NPK’s “first choice” when the company began looking for another location, Tyrell said.
“We knew Elko is the mining hub of the West, and we had to be here,” he explained.
To further support the Paus mining vehicles, NPK also works with customers to configure equipment to meet the requirements for individual mines. A team of engineers collaborates with clients to custom design any vehicle or piece of equipment to the needs of the operation.
“As long as it doesn’t compromise safety,” Rodighiero added.
“Every mine is different. They have specific things they like and they want to see,” said Kuegler. “We keep the customer happy.”
Nippon Pneumatic Manufacturing Co. was founded more than 100 years ago in Japan. It began focusing on the design and manufacture of construction equipment attachments in the late 1950s. More than 25 years later, it was best known for producing hydraulic hammers, crushers, shears, and pile drivers, according to the company’s website.
About six years ago, NPK partnered with Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik to expand the mining product line to North America.
Now that the Elko branch is part of the larger NPK and Paus family, Rodighiero said he is looking forward to seeing the dealership take off.
“It’s going to be a slow growth, but we could have at least 50 personnel and more in a couple of years, depending, ultimately, upon the mines using our services,” he said.
Elko Mining Expo
Visitors to the 34th Annual Elko Mining Expo June 6-7 at the Elko Convention Center will see about six pieces equipment at their booth, including a special rescue vehicle that will be the first of its kind to the United States coming in just for the Expo.
“We are going to have an unveiling ceremony on June 6 for a new vehicle [seen] in Canada and probably other countries,” Rodighiero said. “This will be the first time that we are bringing a truck like this in.”
Paus support staff from Germany and corporate representatives will also be available at the NPK booth.
However, if someone is curious about those yellow vehicles parked outside NPK before the Expo, Rodighiero invites anyone to stop by and take a look.
“If they want to come in and visit, even if they’re not in mining, they are welcome to come in and visit the facility.”
