Hecla announces rise in income

All-in sustaining costs for gold were $1,419 per ounce and for silver, $7.54 per ounce, in the second quarter.

Baker is enthusiastic about the future of silver sales, stating that “our American silver mines produce more than 40% of all the silver mined in the United States and with silver being important for the transformation to renewable energy, electric vehicles and 5G, Hecla’s growing silver production and low costs make it well-positioned for even better results in the future.”

Looking at Nevada, Hecla reported 14,947 ounces of gold and 45,125 ounces of silver were produced in the quarter from processing stockpiled ore, including oxide material processed at the Midas mill in Elko County and a bulk sample of refractory ore processed at a third-party facility.

The gold production in Nevada was 14,791 in the 2020 quarter and silver production, 15,988 ounces.

The company stated that with processing of oxide material complete, Fire Creek near Crescent Valley and the Midas mill were placed on care and maintenance during the second quarter, but there will be refractory ore processed by a third party in the second half of the year.