Hecla announces rise in income

Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted net income of $32.8 million, or 6 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $7.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2020 quarter, and announced that the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas mill in Nevada are now on care and maintenance.
An exploration decline is under way near the closed Hollister Mine in Elko County, the company also reported.
“Despite the continuing pandemic, Hecla had near record results across a number of metrics improving on the consistent performance of the past two years,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr. “We generated over $54 million of free cash flow due to a combination of lower treatment charges, increasing throughput, recoveries and higher prices.”
Free cash flow totaled $54.4 million, and income totaled $647,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with a $14.17 million loss in the second quarter of last year, while the average realized gold price was $1,825 in the quarter, up from $1,736 in the 2020 quarter, and the silver price, $27.14, up from $18.44.
Sales brought in $218 million, the second highest on record.
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla reported gold production of 59,139 ounces in the quarter, down 1% from the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and increased silver production of 3.5 million ounces, up 4%, due to full production at the Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho.
All-in sustaining costs for gold were $1,419 per ounce and for silver, $7.54 per ounce, in the second quarter.
Baker is enthusiastic about the future of silver sales, stating that “our American silver mines produce more than 40% of all the silver mined in the United States and with silver being important for the transformation to renewable energy, electric vehicles and 5G, Hecla’s growing silver production and low costs make it well-positioned for even better results in the future.”
Looking at Nevada, Hecla reported 14,947 ounces of gold and 45,125 ounces of silver were produced in the quarter from processing stockpiled ore, including oxide material processed at the Midas mill in Elko County and a bulk sample of refractory ore processed at a third-party facility.
The gold production in Nevada was 14,791 in the 2020 quarter and silver production, 15,988 ounces.
The company stated that with processing of oxide material complete, Fire Creek near Crescent Valley and the Midas mill were placed on care and maintenance during the second quarter, but there will be refractory ore processed by a third party in the second half of the year.
Hecla said that roughly 10,000 tons of refractory material is expected to be processed as a test at an autoclave facility, and the ounces from that processing would be recognized as production at that time.
Meanwhile, pre-development for the Hatter Graben area at Hollister and exploration at the Midas Mine are ongoing, Hecla stated in the Aug. 5 earnings report. Hecla began developing a decline at Hatter Graben in the first quarter for underground exploration drilling expected to start in the third quarter.
The discovery at Midas is called Green Racer Sinter.
Reporting on the operating mines, Hecla stated that the Greens Creek Mine in Alaska produced 2.6 million ounces of silver and 12,859 ounces of gold in the quarter, compared with 2.75 million ounces in the second quarter of last year, and 13,014 ounces of gold in the 2020 quarter
Lauren Roberts, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said the workforce there is nearly 90% vaccinated.
Lucky Friday in Idaho is operating at historical production rates after a successful ramp-up in 2020, Roberts said. The mine produced 900,000 ounces of silver in the quarter, and the Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec produced 31,333 ounces of gold, up from 30,756 ounces in the 2020 quarter.
“We are increasing our production guidance to 128,000 to 132,000 ounces of gold for the year, and our updated cash cost guidance for the mine is $1,000 to $1,125 per ounce,” he said of Casa Berardi.
The company additionally produced 11,541 tons of lead, up from 8,977 in the 2020 quarter, and 17,211 tons of zinc, down from 17,855 tons last year.
Hecla also announced a dividend of a little more than 1 cent per share for the second quarter.
“This is now our 39th consecutive quarter of paying a dividend. And dividend that we just announced that we’ll pay in September will make it 10 years. And we have now returned the shareholders $72 million in common dividends,” Baker said in the earnings call.
Hecla released its 2020 sustainability report in the quarter, as well. The report is called “Small Footprint, Large Benefit.”