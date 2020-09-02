Hecla Increases Quarterly Dividend 50 percent and Enhances the Silver-Linked Dividend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP)—The Hecla Mining Company Board of Directors has increased the company’s quarterly dividend by 50 percent and lowered the realized price threshold for the silver-linked dividend.

Since 2012, Hecla’s minimum quarterly dividend has been an annualized one cent per share in addition to a silver-linked dividend. Hecla said in a Tuesday statement that the company’s board is increasing the expected minimum quarterly dividend 50 percent to an annualized one and one-half cents per share and lowering the silver-linked dividend threshold price.

If Hecla’s average realized silver price for a quarter is $25.00 per ounce, the new silver-linked quarterly dividend policy provides an annualized two cents per share, while at $30 and above, the realized silver-linked dividend per quarter is unchanged.

“Our board’s adoption of this improved dividend policy reflects Hecla’s position as the United States’ largest silver producer with mines that have strong operating performance and high silver margins,” company President and CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. said in the statement.