Hecla Mining Co., which has projects in Nevada, has entered into a letter of intent to acquire ATAC Resources Ltd. and its Rackla and Connaught projects in Yukon, Canada.

Under the proposal, Hecla would acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of ATAC for 14 Canadian cents per share, or roughly $22.9 million in U.S. dollars, and invest in a new exploration company spinoff that would hold ATAC’s remaining projects – Idaho Creek, Catch, Rosy and PIL in Canada.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla stated that the key provisions of the agreement are non-binding and any acquisition would follow a definitive agreement, but the current plan is exclusive for 30 days.

Hecla already has a project in the Yukon that it acquired last year in the Keno Hill silver district.

“We believe the potential transaction will provide significant value to ATAC shareholders,” said Graham Downs, president and chief executive officer of ATAC. “Hecla is an ideal acquirer for the Rackla Gold Property, given its adjacent Keno Hill mining project and demonstrated commitment to the Yukon and its communities.”

He also said the spinout will be “well positioned to aggressively explore for copper – a key critical metal – throughout BC and Yukon.”

ATAC stated that the Rackla property’s Osiris Deposit has an indicated resource of 732,000 gold ounces and an inferred resource of a little over 1 million ounces, and the Tiger Deposit at Rackla has a measured and indicated resource of 464,000 ounces of gold and a positive preliminary economic assessment.

The Connaught property west of Dawson City in the Keno Hill mining district has silver, lead, gold, copper and zinc veins identified to date, the ATAC website states.

According to Vancouver-based ATAC, it is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon and British Columbia. The company announced last year that after exploration at its East Goldfield Property in Nevada, it was discontinuing its option on that property.

ATAC earlier in the month rejected a bid from Victoria Gold. ATAC said in a Feb. 13 news release that it had received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from the company for 12 Canadian cents per share.